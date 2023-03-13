News from home: P10,000 aid for Saudi claimants, â€˜anti-seafarerâ€™ in bill

OFWs who have unpaid wages from several Saudi Arabia construction companies will get a financial aid worth P10,000 from the Philippine government in the next two weeks.

The Department of Migrant Workers, its attached agency Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development will each provide P50 million for the assistance program. Workers are still waiting for the payment of the Saudi government and the DMW said over the weekend that they will hold discussions on the payment this month.