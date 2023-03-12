Romualdez seeks House probe into 'suspicious' absence of Degamo's police escorts

An armed member of the police Special Action Force (SAF) stands guard in front of the municipal hall in Pamplona town in Negros Oriental on March 5, 2023, a day after provincial governor Roel Degamo and eight others were killed in a mass shooting.

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Sunday sought an inquiry into the supposed absence of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo’s police escorts on the day he was assassinated.

Romualdez said it is “highly suspicious” that five police escorts of Degamo did not report for duty on March 4 when a group of men armed with rifles and wearing military-style uniforms opened fire in the governor’s home in Pamplona town, killing him and eight others.

“Gov. Degamo had earlier reported to the police about the threats to his life so it stands to reason that his security detail should have implemented stricter measures to ensure his safety,” Romualdez said as he called on the House committee of public order and safety chaired by Rep. Dan Fernandez (Sta. Rosa, Laguna) to investigate the matter.

“It appears that the perpetrators were aware of the fact that Gov. Degamo has practically no protection so they could easily accomplish their mission to assassinate him,” he added.

The House speaker noted the parallels between the killing of Degamo and the 2018 assassination of Rep. Rodel Batocabe (Ako Bicol party-list), who was then running for mayor of Daraga in Albay.

Citing reports, Romualdez said two of the three police escorts of Batocabe were pulled out days before he was fatally shot.

Collusion?

“If we find out in this congressional inquiry that some Philippine National Police personnel were in cahoots with the perpetrators to remove the security protection of Gov. Degamo, we will recommend the filing of appropriate criminal charges against everyone involved,” Romualdez said.

He added the probe also seeks to ensure that government officials in danger are provided adequate protection.

Romualdez earlier called on Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Oriental Mindoro) to return to the Philippines after his travel clearance for a trip to the United States expired after March 9.

While being escorted to the headquarters of the National Bureau of Investigation last week, suspects behind the killing of Degamo mentioned it was a certain "Congressman Teves" who ordered the killing.

It was unclear if the suspects were referring to Arnolfo or his brother Pryde Henry who previously held the same post and was unseated by Degamo as the governor of Negros Oriental.

Four suspects were charged with murder and frustrated murder and are currently under the protective custody of the National Bureau of Investigation. Police are still hunting for four to five more suspects in the brazen shooting. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with reports from Cristina Chi, Kristine Joy Patag and The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas