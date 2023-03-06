^

PNP: 5 suspects in Degamo slay accounted for; hunt for 5-7 others ongoing

March 6, 2023 | 10:35am
PNP: 5 suspects in Degamo slay accounted for; hunt for 5-7 others ongoing
Armed policemen man a check point in front of the municipal hall in Pamplona town in Negros Oriental on March 5, 2023, a day after provincial governor Roel Degamo and eight others were killed in a mass shooting.
MANILA, Philippines — Cops and military forces are still on the lookout for five to seven more suspects in the brazen killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo last weekend.

Lt. Col. Gerard Pelare, spokesman of the Special Investigation Task Force on Degamo’s case, told CNN Philippines’ The Source on Monday morning that they have already arrested four suspects while one died after a firefight during the hot pursuit operations.

“Our operatives on the ground composed of [Philippine National Police] and Armed Forces of Philippines personnel are still conducting hot pursuit operations to arrest the remaining suspects,” Pelare said.

“Basing on the account of witnesses and CCTV that we acquired, there were at least 10 suspects. We have accounted already five, we need to arrest the remaining five to seven suspects,” he continued.

The spokesman said authorities have already blocked and sealed all points of entry and exits in Negros Oriental to make sure the suspects remain in the province.

As of Monday, Pelare said nine already died from the killing, including Degamo. Thirteen victims sustained major injuries and are still in hospital. Meanwhile, four sustained minor injuries.

The suspects carrying rifles and dressed in uniforms similar to those worn by the armed services entered the governor's home in Pamplona town and opened fire on Saturday. 

The politician was distributing aid to constituents when he was shot.

Pelare said former military officers who were dishonorably discharged are among the suspects in the gruesome killing. So far, they have recovered seven long assault rifles, short firearms and combat paraphernalia, he added.

He added Degamo’s family have been given police and military security.

Police and military presence is maximized across the province. Pelare said this is due to the ongoing hot pursuit operations and to maintain peace and security for residents

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned what he described as the "assassination" of his political ally and warned the perpetrators to "surrender now it will be your best option".

"My government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice," Marcos added. — Kristine Joy Patag

