36,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves possibly affected by Mindoro oil spill

The Naujan, Oriental Mindoro oil spill has already reached Caluya, Antique, according to reports by the Philippine Coast Guard, March 4, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Experts from the University of the Philippines - Marine Science Institute (UP-MSI) estimate that tens of thousands of hectares worth of coral reefs, mangroves and seagrass have been affected by the oil spill due to the recent sinking of MT Prince Empress.

The said tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrialized fuel sunk nearby Oriental Mindoro last Tuesday, with oil spills earlier reported to have reached the shorelines of three towns.

"Using the modeled oil spill trajectories... and looking at higher resolution data, we approximate that 20,000 ha of coral reef, 9,900 ha of mangroves and 6,000 ha of seagrass may be affected by the oil slick in the following municipalities," said the UP-MSI in a bulletin Saturday.

"More than half of potentially affected reefs (11,000 ha) are found in the Cuyo group of islands."

Marine scientists earlier estimated around 24,000 hectares of coral reef being affected, a number arrived at "using preliminary coarse resolution data, which resulted in an overestimation."

Among the coastal sites that may be at risk are several marine protected areas, inluding but not limited to reefs in Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro amounting to around 1,100 hectares of coral reefs.

"Significant seagrass beds are present in several areas, including the coastal barangays of Pola, Mansalay, Bulalacao in Oriental Mindoro," they added.

"Caluya Island in Northwestern Antique, which has a high possibility of being affected based on the oil spill trajectory model, also has significant areas of coral reefs (2,900 ha), mangroves (350 ha), and seagrass meadows (850 ha)."

It was earlier reported that 20 people onboard the MT Princess Empress were rescued by a passing foreign vessel.

Gov't performing disaster forensics

Environment Secretary Antonio Loyzaga led an aerial surveillance and site assessment of the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro on Friday alongside experts from the UP-MSI and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Oil Spill Task Force.

"The DENR is performing disaster forensics in collaboration with UP-MSI to assess what immediate actions need to be taken. The MT Princess Empress must be immediately located to project future flow of oil and potentially impacted areas," said the department.

"Since the incident, the DENR has been actively engaging different sectors to aid in the response efforts. It committed to work with coastal communities to prevent the landing of oil through the deployment of available absorbent materials."

The DENR also recommended close coordination with the Department of Health to deploy health workers to monitor and address "possible health impracts on the community."

As a short-term intervention and to provide temporary employment, it also proposed to affected local government units the institution of a cash-for-work program for the coastal cleanup.

"Private sector companies, including Shell, Petron, and Prime Energy, have also reached out to the DENR to offer their expertise to the response efforts," the DENR added.

'Immediate action needed'

Meanwhile, international environment group Oceana called on the state to immediately implement mechanisms and actions to stop further damage on the marine environment, fisheries resources and livelihood in the affected Verde Island Passage which is the "center of the center of marine biodiversity in the world."

The said tragedy could possibly coat the marine habitats and animals, according to the ocean conservation group, which can clog the gills of fish and marine invertebrates. Not only that, the spill could also damage the feathers of birds and fur of marine mammals.

The said could be harmful even to humans should they consume contaminated seafood.

"All of us should be alarmed at the devastation and damage of this ongoing tragedy on fisheries resources and coastal marine ecosystems, particularly, mangroves, seagrass and coral reefs in this ecologically sensitive area which likewise impact the livelihoods of artisanal fisherfolk and coastal communities including tourism," according to lawyer Gloria Estenzo Ramos, vice president of Oceana.

"There are many questions that need immediate response from government among which are measures taken to ensure that the compliance with our national laws and regulations including the safeguards under the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL)."

Acquatic pollution is punishable under various laws, including the Fisheries Code as amended by Republic Act 10654, Clean Water Act and the Oil Pollution Law.

Ramos and their group expects the authorities to immediately start the investigation and testing on the extent of contamination, this while pushing for the immediate assistance of the local fisherfolk dependent on the affected body of water. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico