News from home: OFWs vs racist Hong Kong lawmakers, EDSA commemoration

Personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) clean the vicinity of the EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City in time for the 37th People Power anniversary on February 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — From updates on kababayans affected in the Türkiye quake to an employees’ union’s successful bid for an increase in wages amid soaring inflation rates — these were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based abroad.

Overseas Filipinos

The Philippine Embassy in Ankara has confirmed the death of a Filipina and her three children who were previously reported stuck under the rubble after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye.



Migrant domestic workers in Hong Kong are calling on the Philippine and Indonesian governments to declare Hong Kong Legislative Council member Elizabeth Quat and Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong lawmaker Frankie Ngan “persona non grata” for their remarks and proposals that show “slave-master mentality.”



Germany said it is now working on a new immigration law in hopes to attract more international workers. Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock said they are grateful for the contributions of professionals from the Philippines who have since migrated there.

Work and the economy

Senate employees are getting a higher inflation aid worth P50,000 from only P12,000, thanks to their union – the Sandigan ng mga Empleyadong Nagkakaisa sa Adhikain ng Demokratikong Organisasyon (SENADO). The union pointed out the huge gap between the minimum wage of rank and file government workers and a family’s living wage worth P1,161 daily and said workers everywhere should be paid better.



Traditional jeepneys will no longer be allowed to operate by end-June unless they are a part of a cooperative or a cooperation, but even those jeepneys will eventually be phased out. This comes as the government continues to push for the modernization of public utility vehicles despite protests.

Politics and the nation

