^

Headlines

Hong Kong OFWs urge cash aid for COVID-hit migrant workers, scrapping of mandatory fees

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
February 26, 2023 | 12:25pm
Hong Kong OFWs urge cash aid for COVID-hit migrant workers, scrapping of mandatory fees
Migrant workers queue up for COVID-19 testing in the Central district of Hong Kong on May 1, 2021, after the government ordered all foreign domestic workers to get tested after two domestic workers who entered the city from overseas were found to be infected with a more infectious coronavirus variant.
Peter Parks / AFP, file

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong-based overseas Filipino workers continue their call for the government to distribute the promised cash aid to COVID-hit OFWs and those who lost their jobs amid the pandemic and to abolish mandatory fees.

Forty-nine migrant workers organizations and over 20 individuals signed the joint petition dated February 26, recognizing the power of collective action as they commemorate the EDSA People Power revolution that toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. 

The group is also urging the government to abolish the country’s labor export program, which facilitates the deployment of Filipino workers overseas. The unofficial program was supposed to be a stop-gap measure to provide Filipinos with jobs as the unemployment rate in the country spiked in the 1960s.

However, this also led to consequences such as OFWs being reported harassed or even killed while working abroad. 

WATCH: TOP 5 MARTIAL LAW LEGACIES: Marcos era, balikan • ANYARE? | READ: Should Marcos get the credit for the OFW boom? Manpower and one man's power

Stop disinformation, harassment of OFWs

Among their calls is to also stop to the spread of false information and to stop efforts to revise history, especially details that concern Martial Law, which was declared in 1972. 

"Just like in the time of the Martial Law, instead of responding to the needs of the citizens, the government has been prioritizing taxing the poor, violating human rights, intimidation tactics, creating fabricated cases, and red-tagging as well as killing activitists," they said in a statement. 

READ: In a nation of frustrated readers, history teachers share People Power through videos

The group added that OFWs are now also subjected to harassment and OFW groups have also been a target of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). In a bid to combat armed insurgency, the task force has been going after suspected groups and individuals without concrete evidence. 

The Human Rights Commission previously said NTF-ELCAC’s practice "violates the constitutional guarantee of presumption of innocence and may have serious implications on the security and movement of individuals."

The group renewed its calls for the government to abolish the NTF-ELCAC and instead use its funds for public services, such as assistance to OFWs who have tested positive for COVID. 

READ: NTF-ELCAC here to stay, but more questions than answers from new leadership after 1st meeting

"Even if we are based overseas, OFWs will continue to organize and mobilize so that history will not be completely forgetting and so that truth will continue to prevail," the group said. "At the end of the day, we hope to continue fighting for a free, prosperous, and peaceful democracy."

HONG KONG

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walk-in national ID registration to be fully implemented

Walk-in national ID registration to be fully implemented

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority is closing its online registration portal and fully implementing walk-in registration...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Allowing ICC probe shows Philippine commitment to HR&rsquo;

‘Allowing ICC probe shows Philippine commitment to HR’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Citing the “continuing” extrajudicial killings in the country, members of the European Parliament said yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla son elected to House seat vacated by justice secretary dad

Remulla son elected to House seat vacated by justice secretary dad

3 hours ago
Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia said the poll body only experienced minor technical issues, but that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos offers hand of reconciliation

Marcos offers hand of reconciliation

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos offered peace, unity and reconciliation to those with “different political persuasions” as the...
Headlines
fbtw
The Catholic Church's place was at EDSA in 1986, where should it be now?

The Catholic Church's place was at EDSA in 1986, where should it be now?

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The Catholic Church played a key role in the ouster of two presidents, including Ferdinand Marcos Sr., but does it have enough...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ejercito optimistic on corrections to discriminatory Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act

Ejercito optimistic on corrections to discriminatory Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act

5 minutes ago
Ejercito said that it would be better for the Land Transportation Office to focus on meeting a backlog of motorcycle license...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla: Presidential endorsement not a factor in push for charter change

Padilla: Presidential endorsement not a factor in push for charter change

1 hour ago
Padilla said that former President Rodrigo Duterte was open to amending the constitution — federalism was a campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
Government preparing P1,000 inflation cash aid

Government preparing P1,000 inflation cash aid

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The government is allocating some P9.3 billion in cash assistance for the most vulnerable sectors under the Targeted Cash...
Headlines
fbtw
No doubt, EDSA spirit is alive &ndash; Aquino family

No doubt, EDSA spirit is alive – Aquino family

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Thirty-seven years after the fall of the Marcos dictatorship, the spirit of the 1986 people power revolution remains very...
Headlines
fbtw
Panagbenga flower fest returns to summer capital

Panagbenga flower fest returns to summer capital

By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
The Panagbenga Festival, or the Baguio Flower Festival, is back with a vengeance, as thousands of revelers from all over the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with