Remulla son elected to House seat vacated by justice secretary dad

Ping Remulla garnered 98,474 votes, securing a post at the lower house. Remulla was previously a provincial board member, serving as Commission on Education chair.

MANILA, Philippines — Crispin "Ping" Remulla of the National Unity Party has been elected to the House of Representatives to fill the vacancy left by his father Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla, who was appointed justice secretary days after the May 2022 elections.

The younger Remulla, elected provincial board member last May, served as the board's Commission on Education chair.

Remulla garnered 98,474 in special elections that saw 149,581 of the 355,184 registered voters in Amadeo, Trece Martires City, Indang, and Tanza casting ballots.

The special poll was held on Saturday, February 25, nine months after the national and local elections.

Three independent candidates to represent the 7th legislative district of Cavite, with the second-placer Jun de Sagun getting just 46,530 votes. Lito Aguinaldo received 1,610 votes and Mike Santos got 1,068.

Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia said the poll body only experienced minor technical issues, but that the voting process was just as easy as in the previous national elections.

The National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections noted that the conduct of closing and counting of votes were "smooth and peaceful."

NAMFREL noted in a 10:30 p.m. update on Saturday that some Vote Counting Machines in at least two polling places stopped working during the printing of audit logs but said that it does not believe that the issues compromised the results.