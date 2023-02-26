Poll: 8 in 10 Pinoys prefer environment-friendly products

MANILA, Philippines — Eight in every 10 Filipinos prefer brands that have environment-friendly products and operations, a recent poll conducted by Pulse Asia showed.

Results of the Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 survey commissioned by Stratbase ADR Institute were released during a forum on sustainable and strategic waste management co-organized with the Philippine Business for Environmental Stewardship (PBEST) last Thursday.

The poll showed that 83 percent of the respondents said they prefer to patronize products and services “of brands or enterprises that (they) believe have environment-friendly operations and products.”

Only five percent said no, while the remaining 12 percent were evenly divided among those who do not care how the product is made and those who are not aware if the products or services they use are good or bad for the environment.

Preference for brands with environment-friendly products and operations was highest among those in the Visayas at 89 percent, followed by those in Mindanao at 88 percent, Metro Manila at 85 percent and the rest of Luzon at 77 percent.

Among socio-economic classes, it was highest among those in class E at 85 percent, followed by those in class D at 83 percent and class ABC at 81 percent.

Lack of awareness on how the products they use are made was highest among class ABC at 13 percent, followed by those in class E at nine percent and class D at five percent.

“The message is clear: a sizable majority of Filipinos will support enterprises that have environment-friendly operations and products,” said Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes, who presented the survey results during the forum.

Meanwhile, Stratbase president Dindo Manhit said addressing the waste problem in the country entails a whole-of-society approach.

“While the government plays a key role through the formulation and implementation of policies, industry players are also expected to equally contribute through their investments and programs that enable circular business models,” he said.

“As a problem that drastically affects the future of all, everyone, including the public must act jointly… Discipline, especially on the part of consumers, in proper waste disposal, or simply by not littering will already drastically reduce the tonnage of garbage in our waterways,” he added.