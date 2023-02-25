^

Headlines

Remains of Cessna plane crash victims 'finally retrieved' atop Mayon Volcano after 7 days

James Relativo - Philstar.com
February 25, 2023 | 6:18pm
Remains of Cessna plane crash victims 'finally retrieved' atop Mayon Volcano after 7 days
A team of respondents climbing the Mayon Volcano could be seen struggling to set up anchor bolts due to the area's "loose and damp soil" after heavy rains, February 25, 2023. Said bolts with safety ropes will be utilized in relaying the dead bodies down the slopes.
From Camalig, Albay Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo Jr.'s Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Remains of four casualties in a plane crash were finally retrieved on top of the Mayon Volcano after seven days of grueling operations that saw responders battling heavy rains and inclement weather.

Camalig, Albay Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo Jr. shared the latest development, Saturday, in a Facebook post regarding the incident that involved the passengers of the Cessna 340A.

"Following reports from the retrieval team, stating the successful recovery of the 4 bodies onboard Cessna 340A, the Incident Management Team (IMT) now starts to plan the proper handling of bodies, their drop off point, ground security protocols, and turn over to concerned authorities and eventually to the bereaved families," said Baldo this afternoon.

"To recall, Camalig Local Chief Executive and Cessna 340A operations ground commander, Mayor Caloy Baldo frequently instructs the teams to treat the bodies with respect through proper management and utmost privacy."

 

 

 

The team of responders was earlier struggling to set up anchor bolts due to the area's loose and damp soil caused by heavy rains this morning.

Anchor bolts with safety ropes were said to have been utilized in relaying the bodies down the slopes of the volcano, which is dubbed as one of the "seven wonders of the world" due to its almost perfect cone shape.

A total of 385 responders were mobilized during the operations. Among the team members who moved to the crash site were:

  • mixed mountaineers (3)
  • Naval Special Operations Group (3)
  • Philippine Army (7)
  • Bureau of Fire Protection - Special Rescue Force (3)

"[D]eployed at the Forest Ranger Station are 20 personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), 10 from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), 6 mixed mountaineers, 3 from the Energy Development Corporation (EDC), 3 medics, and 5 porters tasked to hand out provisions of food and water to the teams," Baldo said in a separate post.

Around 297 personnel under the Philippine National Police were also deployed to render ground security in priority areas.

The local chief executive revealed last Thursday that none of the four victims survived the crash.

All of this happened while the Mayon Volcano is under the Alert Level 2, when sudden phreatic explosions, rockfall and lahar could be experienced.

Two Australian nationals were among the four who died. They were reported to be "technical consultants" for a renewable energy company called Energy Development Corp.

CESSNA PLANE

MAYON VOLCANO

PLANE CRASH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
As EDSA memory fades, children&rsquo;s book creators hope to pass on People Power stories

As EDSA memory fades, children’s book creators hope to pass on People Power stories

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
In a world where misinformation and disinformation proliferate and historical revisionism always lurking, what do children’s...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
SC disbars 2 lawyers over claims of influence over prosecution, appeals court

SC disbars 2 lawyers over claims of influence over prosecution, appeals court

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has disbarred two lawyers who claimed they have influence over the Court of Appeals and prosecutor’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Walk-in national ID registration to be fully implemented

Walk-in national ID registration to be fully implemented

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority is closing its online registration portal and fully implementing walk-in registration...
Headlines
fbtw
Diokno bucks removal of bank funds for MIF &nbsp;

Diokno bucks removal of bank funds for MIF  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 9 hours ago
Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno is against proposals to scrap the planned contributions of the central bank and state-run...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

2 days ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the “sudden launching drill” at 8 a.m. on Saturday and that afternoon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
In nation of frustrated readers, history teachers share People Power through videos

In nation of frustrated readers, history teachers share People Power through videos

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Araling Panlipunan teachers in the country have to reach students who mostly struggle to read at the level expected for their...
Headlines
fbtw
Reconciliation without justice? Activists blast Marcos statement during EDSA anniversary

Reconciliation without justice? Activists blast Marcos statement during EDSA anniversary

By James Relativo | 4 hours ago
The family of the late presidents Corazon Aquino and Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III looked back at the the EDSA People Power...
Headlines
fbtw
Protesters celebrate 'People Power' ousting of Marcos Sr.

Protesters celebrate 'People Power' ousting of Marcos Sr.

6 hours ago
Protesters held a noisy rally Saturday for the 37th anniversary of the "People Power" revolution, which ousted President Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos calls for 'unity, reconciliation' on his first EDSA anniversary as president

Marcos calls for 'unity, reconciliation' on his first EDSA anniversary as president

By James Relativo | 8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sent his "warmest greetings" to all Filipinos here and abroad who solemnly recall the 37th...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. joins Tan-Ok fest in Ilocos Norte

Marcos Jr. joins Tan-Ok fest in Ilocos Norte

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
On the eve of the 37th anniversary of the EDSA people power revolution, President Marcos returned to his family’s bailiwick,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with