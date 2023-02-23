Passengers of crashed Cessna plane on Mayon confirmed dead

Rep. Joey Salceda on Sunday (February 19, 2023) posted on his Facebook images of the possible parts of the missing Cessna plane in Camalig, Albay. He said the suspected plane was located 350 meters from the crater of the Mayon Volcano.

MANILA, Philippines — All four passengers of a small plane that crashed near Mayon Volcano’s crater were found dead, a local official confirmed on Thursday.

Four people, including two Australians, were on board the Cessna 340 aircraft when it went missing on Saturday morning after taking off from the Bicol International Airport for Manila.

“No more search and rescue operation. Our operation is now focused on retrieval because we’re able to locate the passengers. They were lifeless,” Camalig town Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo said in an interview with TeleRadyo.

“The challenge for us now is how to bring down the remains of the passengers,” he added.

Mayon Volcano’s rough terrain has hampered efforts to reach the crash site.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the plane was on the western side of the volcano, about 3,500 to 4,000 feet above sea level.

The Energy Development Corporation previously said the missing plane belonged to the firm. The Australians were technical consultants for the renewable energy company. — Gaea Katreena Cabico