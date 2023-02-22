Criminal act vs New Zealander tourist shot dead in Makati ‘not reflective of Pinoys’ — DOT

This Feb. 19, 2023 photo shows the crime scene where a tourist from New Zealand was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Makati City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Wednesday condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the criminal act on a tourist from New Zealand who was shot dead in Makati City.

The New Zealander victim, identified as Nicholas Peter Stacey, 34, was fired at by two motorcycle-riding individuals along Filmore Street, Barangay Palanan, Makati City at around 12:25 a.m. last February 19 which led to his untimely death.

The girlfriend of the victim, Pamela Gaye Villanoza, witnessed the shooting incident. In a report from the National Capital Region Police Office, she said that they were walking along the Makati street when a black/gray-colored motorcycle with plate number 001111 stopped beside them.

According to Villanoza, the back rider alighted and pointed an unknown type of firearm to her and declared a “hold-up” while the rider parked the motorcycle few meters away.

Stacey, who intervened and attempted to grab the suspect’s gun, was shot dead.

NCRPO said Villanoza’s smartphone and wallet were taken by the suspects who were wearing a black t-shirt and gray short pants with a half-face helmet and wearing black t-shirt and red jersey shorts, respectively. They were not wearing a helmet but they had a facemask. These suspects fled from the crime scene and headed in the direction of Pasay City.

'Not reflective of Pinoys'

In a statement, the DOT said the criminal act on the tourist is not reflective of “peace-loving” Filipinos in the country.

“This dastardly act is not reflective of the millions of peace-loving Filipinos across the country. We shall continue in the efforts to work with relevant government agencies for the continued peace and security of tourists visiting the Philippines,” it said.

The DOT extended its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family of Stacey.

It said that it has coordinated with the concerned authorities, primarily the Philippine National Police and has reached out to concerned embassy officials to lend their assistance.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco has also discussed the matter with Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. who has “assured the steadfast resolution of this matter.”

Ongoing probe, manhunt

On Tuesday, NCRPO director Jonnel Estomo also extended sympathy to the bereaved family.

He ordered the immediate conduct of an in-depth investigation and intensive manhunt operation to uncover the identity and whereabouts of the motorcycle-riding suspects in the death of the tourist from New Zealand.

“We regret to report this incident and extend our sympathy to the bereaved family. Inatasan ko na ang Makati City Police Station para sa masusing imbestigasyon at siguraduhing mahuhuli ang mga nasabing suspek na sangkot sa nangyaring holdapan at pamamaril na ito sa biktima. Pinaigting pa natin ang police visibility sa nasabing lugar upang maiwasan na mangyari muli ang ganitong krimen,” the NCRPO top cop said.

[I ordered the Makati City Police Investigation to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the suspects involved in the hold-up and shooting incident are apprehended. We strengthened the police visibility in the area to avoid similar crimes from happening again].

“Alam nating ang insidenteng ito ay maaaring magdulot at magdala ng takot sa ibang mga turistang pupunta sa ating bansa kung kaya’t sisiguraduhin nating mabibigyan ng hustisya ang pagkamatay ng nasabing biktima at ipakitang ang kapulisan ng NCRPO ay palaging nakahandang magserbisyo hindi lamang sa ating mga kababayan kundi pati na rin sa mga dayuhan na bumibisita dito sa ating bansa," he added.

[We know that this incident may bring fear among tourists visiting the Philippines so we would ensure that the victim would be given justice. We would show that the NCRPO force is not only ready to serve Filipinos but also foreign nationals visiting the country].

Meanwhile, NCRPO also reported that the Makati Forensic Group conducted the technical aspects of the investigation and recovered one fired bullet.

The cursory examination of the body of the victim found that Stacey sustained a gunshot wound on his left chest.

The NCRPO said the victim’s body has been brought to a funeral home in Taguig City for autopsy.