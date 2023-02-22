Police say suspect in Lanao del Sur guv ambush killed in shootout

^

Headlines

Philstar.com
February 22, 2023 | 9:45am
Police said one of the suspects in the ambush on Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. was killed in a shootout.
MANILA, Philippines — Police said Tuesday a man believed to be one of the suspects in the ambush on Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. was killed last Friday in a shootout.

The Philippine National Police said in a statement that a chase led to an encounter of the Bangsamoro police with the suspect identified only as "Otin."

Reportedly recovered from Otin was a Colt MK IV caliber .45 pistol loaded with six live ammunitions.

Police said Otin is the son of an alias "Fighter," one of the five suspects who are supposedly still at large.

Adiong survived the ambush Friday despite being shot below the waist in Maguing town, but four of his escorts were killed.

Members of a local terrorist group fashioned from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria are suspected of carrying out the attack, based on initial reports from the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office.

