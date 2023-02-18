Marcos not keen on invoking US Defense Treaty after Chinese laser attack

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is seen delivering a speech during the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Alumni Homecoming 2023 in Baguio City, February 18, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says that invoking the country's Mutual Defense Treaty with the US would be counterproductive as of now, this after China's controversial use of "military-grade" lasers against the Philippine Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea.

The president said this, Saturday, during the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Homecoming 2023 in Baguio City — a day after the Department of Foreign Affairs called out Beijing for "destabilizing the peace and security" in the West Philippine Sea, a part of Manila's exclusive economic zone.

"If we activate that, what we are doing is escalating... intensifying the tensions in the area. And I think that would be counterproductive," Marcos told reporters in a news conference.

"Besides, despite the fact that it was a military-grade laser that was pointed at our Coast Guard, I do not think that it's sufficient for it to trigger the Mutual Defense Treaty."

America earlier condemned Beijing's actions in Ayungin Shoal, while reaffirming that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft, including the Coast Guard, would invoke the U.S. mutual defense commitments. The Chinese lasers were said to have caused temporary blindness among the Philippine coast guards.

While in constant contact with Washington, Marcos said the country is also keeping in touch with ASEAN and Asian partners regarding the issue.

"That I think is the better recourse rather than go directly to the Mutual Defense Treaty, which again, I am very concerned would provoke the tensions rather than cool the tensions down," he continued.

Handheld lasers?

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin earlier explained that the Chinese Coast Guard merely used a "handheld laser speed detector" against the PCG and did not intend on causing any damage. However, they earlier blamed the Filipinos who they said were "intruding" in their waters.

China said this even after the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 already ruled in favor of the Philippines, saying that Beijing's nine-dash line claim was invalid and that the West Philippine Sea is part of Manila's EEZ.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza rejected Beijing's laser explanation while saying that Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Malapascua was undertaking legitimate activities and that the CCG placed the PCG crew in danger.

The DFA filed a diplomatic protest regarding the matter.

'Country will not lose an inch of territory'

Consistent with his statements before, Marcos Jr. says that he vows to protect the country's territorial integrity no matter what.

"The country has seen heightened geopolitical tensions that do not conform to our ideals of peace, and threaten the security and stability of the country, of the region, and of the world," the president added.

"This country will not lose one inch of its territory. We will continue to uphold our territorial integrity and sovereignty with accordance to our constitution and with international law."

It could be remembered that Marcos went on a state-visit in China last January 3 to 5 were he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Among the highlights of the said visit were 14 signed agreements with regards to agriculture, infrastructure, development, maritime security to tourism cooperation, etc.

Marcos summoned China's ambassador to Manila after the laser attack. "I reminded him that this was not what we agreed upon with President Xi when I visited him in Beijing," Marcos said of his meeting with the Chinese diplomat.