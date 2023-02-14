^

Headlines

CA: Voiding of search warrants vs Salem, Esparago 'proper and just'

Philstar.com
February 14, 2023 | 7:34pm
CA: Voiding of search warrants vs Salem, Esparago 'proper and just'
Journalist Lady Ann Salem walks free from detention after the Mandaluyong RTC upheld its earlier decision junking the charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives against her and trade union organizer Rodrigo Esparago on March 5, 2021.
The STAR / Manuel Tupas

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:03 p.m.)  — The Court of Appeals has upheld the voiding of search warrants that led to the arrests in December 2020 of journalist Lady Ann Salem and trade unionist Rodrigo Esparago saying it was "proper and just" because they were based on "inconsistent and contradictory" testimony.

The CA’s Twelfth Division dismissed the government’s petition for certiorari and affirmed the orders of the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court Branch 209 dated Feb. 5 and March 5, 2021.

The February order junked the charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives against Salem and Esparago, while the court in March 2021, ordered their release.

The appeals court said that informant Kharl Geronimo and Patrolman Ernie Ambuyoc claimed to have observed Salem and Esparago engaged in gunrunning activities, but that "their failture to provide clear and consistent testimonies regarding material information" on transactions they supposedly witnessed "significantly erodes the credibility of thjeir testimonies to which the search warrants were based."

Among the inconsistencies were on what kind of bag firearms were supposedly transported in and who the guns were delivered to — Geronimo said it was to a man and a woman while Ambuyoc said it was to two women.

Geronimo also claimed to have transacted with the two from May to October 2020 when the condominium unit that Salem and Esparago supposedly used for gunrunning was only rented starting October 23 of that year. The unit had been rented as a base of operations for alternative news outlet Manila Today, where Salem was an editor.

The CA ruled that the inconsistencies meant that probable cause for the warrants was not properly established.

Improper search

It also said that the warrants issued did not specify enough what police officers were searching for and what to take as evidence.

"The act of the searching officers in taking all the laptops and cellphones that they could get during the search is precisely the danger sought to be prevented by the constitutional requirements that the things to be seized must be particularly described," it said as it pointed out that police witnesses should have noticed details about the laptops and phones since they claimed to have spent time in the one-bedroom condominium unit.

Police also seized items not included in the warrant and that "do not bear direct relation to the offenses for which the search warrants were issued," the CA noted.

Salem and Esparago were also not able to witness the search of the condominium unit. The "presumption of regularity in the performance of duty cannot overcome the stronger presumption of innocence in favor of the accused," the CA reminded prosecutors.

'Charges founded on deceit'

In a statement, the Public Interest Law Center welcomed the CA's decision.

"Our clients lost time, opportunities and peace of mind with these charges that turned out to be founded on deceit," they said.

"This case is a classic example of a heavy hand in a colored political context — Salem was a member of the alternative press tagged for being a critic of government — but has also paved way for the judiciary to showcase its fairness and independence."

Salem, Esparago and five other activists were all arrested on Dec. 10, 2020 while the world marked International Human Rights Day. Their arrest stemmed from the search warrants issued by Quezon City trial court Executive Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert.

The authority that allowed Burgos-Villavert to issue what activists called "roving warrants" has since been clipped by the Supreme Court, following mounting pressure for the Judiciary to put safeguards on laws and rules that have been weaponized against dissenters and even rights defenders.

PILC said that others arrested in the Human Rights Day raids — Romina Astudillo, Mark Ryan Cruz, Jaymie Gregorio Jr and Joel Demate — "whose arrests were one the basis of the same evidence as Salem's" remain in government custody.

"We support the release of all other political prisoners taken to jail on false charges, and warn against the taking of anymore," PILC also said.

COURT OF APPEALS

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PRESS FREEDOM

RED-TAGGING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos, Zelensky talk Ukraine war in long-requested phone call

Marcos, Zelensky talk Ukraine war in long-requested phone call

12 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a phone call with his Filipino counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to thank...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines files diplomatic protest over Chinese harassment at Ayungin

Philippines files diplomatic protest over Chinese harassment at Ayungin

By Kaycee Valmonte | 7 hours ago
The Philippines said the "acts of aggression" are "disturbing and disappointing" as the incident comes weeks after President...
Headlines
fbtw
US: China's laser use vs Coast Guard vessel 'provocative, unsafe'

US: China's laser use vs Coast Guard vessel 'provocative, unsafe'

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
In a statement on Monday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington “stands with our Philippine allies”...
Headlines
fbtw
Topacio wants SC to censure Guanzon for her tweets about him

Topacio wants SC to censure Guanzon for her tweets about him

8 hours ago
Topacio said Guanzon discloses cases she filed against him and tweets updates on them.
Headlines
fbtw
House probe sought into UP professor's arrest on campus by undercover cops

House probe sought into UP professor's arrest on campus by undercover cops

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has defended the arrest, which happened in the UP Diliman campus, and told the university community...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Robin can dance Cha-cha on his own but Senate to focus on Marcos' priority bills

Robin can dance Cha-cha on his own but Senate to focus on Marcos' priority bills

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
Moves to amend the Constitution now face a major stumbling block in the Senate as its leadership said they would rather focus...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators: Work with other states to counter Chinese aggression in WPS

Senators: Work with other states to counter Chinese aggression in WPS

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
Some senators are calling on the government to partner with other countries to defend the Philippines’ claims in the...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: PH's 1st XBB.1.5 case a Filipino with no travel history

DOH: PH's 1st XBB.1.5 case a Filipino with no travel history

6 hours ago
Experts suggest that XBB.1.5 — an offshoot of the Omicron XBB subvariant — is the most transmissible variant of...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipina in quake-hit T&uuml;rkiye recovering well &mdash; embassy

Filipina in quake-hit Türkiye recovering well — embassy

11 hours ago
The embassy said a team visited Juliva Benlingan, who was previously reported missing, to check on her condition and console...
Headlines
fbtw
China pins blame on Philippines for 'intruding' waters

China pins blame on Philippines for 'intruding' waters

12 hours ago
Beijing pinned the blame on Manila for supposedly intruding Ayungin Shoal — or what it calls Ren’ai Reef.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with