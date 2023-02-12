^

Immigration personnel to attend law enforcement course by US State Department

February 12, 2023 | 4:01pm
This undated file photo shows the Bureau of Immigration main office in Intramuros, Manila.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — Personnel from the Taguig-Bureau of Immigration’s wardens facility (BIWF) and fugitive search unit will attend a law enforcement course sponsored by the US Department of State. 

The trainings will be held this month on February 21 and 22 and14 participants from the BI are expected to join. The US Marshals Service will be facilitating the course. 

“This capacity-building training is very timely, as it is with our priority area of improving the skills of our personnel, as well as upgrading security in our facility,” Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said. 

He added that the bureau hopes that they can work more with the US State Department. 

Tansingco led the office-wide revamp of BIWF, affecting 36 employees in a conscious effort reform the facility. 

“We want a more holistic approach in our improvements and this includes skills training and capacity-building, as well as infrastructural and technological upgrades,” Tansingco said.

RELATED: Immigration revamps warden facility personnel after six phones seized from Japanese detainee

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
