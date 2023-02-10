Ateneo to go fully co-ed by 2030

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila University announced on Friday its plans to start accepting female students at all levels in basic education by SY 2029-2030.

According to a memorandum on the university’s website, Ateneo’s Board of Trustees has approved the university’s implementation of the co-education scheme with preparations beginning in SY 2023-2024.

Ateneo will start accepting female students in Kinder, Grade and Grade 7 in SY 2024-2025.

By opening the doors of its grade school and junior high school, Ateneo said that it aims to “increase student diversity by granting female students access to the Ateneo de Manila basic education schools,” the memorandum read.

Calling the move a “milestone decision,” Ateneo’s pivot from an exclusive to a fully co-educational basic education institution was borne out of six months of study and consultations, according to the memorandum.

Ateneo first accepted female students in high school through its senior high school program in 2016.