LIVE: Senate hearing on death of OFW Jullebee Ranara

February 8, 2023 | 10:03am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate migrant workers and foreign relations panels are conducting a legislative hearing into the death of overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara in Kuwait allegedly at the hands of her employers’ son.

Senate migrant workers panel chairperson Raffy Tulfo previously said he wants the upper chamber to review the labor agreement between the Philippines and Kuwait, with the aim of ensuring that Filipino migrant workers sent to the Gulf state are better protected.

Tulfo filed Senate Resolution 448 to revisit the labor deal "with the end view of establishing stricter policies, preventive measures and applicable sanctions or ban in the deployment of OFWs in Kuwait."

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople had floated a possible review of the country’s labor agreement with Kuwait to better secure OFWs there. 

Ople, however, rejected the imposition of a deployment ban as she said she favored settling issues through diplomatic negotiations.

Watch the Senate hearing on Jullebee Ranara’s death LIVE, at 10 a.m on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

