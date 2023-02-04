PAGASA: Northeast monsoon to bring isolated rains over most of Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and the rest of the country will continue to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Saturday.
In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said that no low pressure inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility that may develop into a tropical cyclone was spotted.
Rains in Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao are expected due to localized thunderstorms. Flash floods or landslides are also possible during severe thunderstorms.
No gale warning has been hoisted but the state bureau warned fishermen to be careful of moderate to rough waves.
The following are the temperatures of areas for Saturday:
- Metro Manila: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 15 to 24 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 21 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 21 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 20 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
