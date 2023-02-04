PAGASA: Northeast monsoon to bring isolated rains over most of Philippines

People walk along a street during rain in Manila on Sept. 10, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and the rest of the country will continue to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said that no low pressure inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility that may develop into a tropical cyclone was spotted.

Rains in Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao are expected due to localized thunderstorms. Flash floods or landslides are also possible during severe thunderstorms.

No gale warning has been hoisted but the state bureau warned fishermen to be careful of moderate to rough waves.

The following are the temperatures of areas for Saturday: