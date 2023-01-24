Pump prices up by over P2

An attendant fills up a tricycle with gasoline at a petrol station in Manila on March 15, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies are implementing a hefty price hike in pump prices today.

In separate advisories yesterday, oil firms said they would raise gasoline prices by P2.80 per liter, diesel by P2.25 per liter and kerosene by P2.40 per liter.

The price increase will take effect at 6 a.m. today for most companies, except for Caltex which implemented the adjustment at 12:01 a.m. and Cleanfuel which will implement it at 4:01 p.m.

This week’s price adjustments, which reflect the movement in the international oil market, mark the second straight week of upward movement for gasoline and diesel.

Last week, gasoline prices went up by P0.95 per liter and diesel prices increased by P0.50 per liter.

Kerosene prices, meanwhile, decreased by P0.15 per liter.

These resulted in total year-to-date adjustment of P3.10 per liter and P0.80 per liter net increase for gasoline and kerosene, respectively, while diesel has a net decrease of P0.20 per liter, data from the Department of Energy (DOE) showed.

In an interview with dzBB yesterday, DOE-Oil Industry Management Bureau director Rino Abad attributed this week’s price increases to China’s reopening and loosening of its COVID-19 restrictions.

“Now, China’s policy is very clear, unlike before wherein they have a zero-COVID policy. That is how aggressive China is,” Abad said.

He said that despite the challenges in the supply side last year, China’s lockdown as well as the interest hikes implemented by US, Europe and other parts of the world lowered the demand, which in turn stabilized prices.

Despite this week’s price increase, however, the DOE official said there is a trend that oil demand is very low for the first and second quarter.

“I would be more concerned in the second half since that is when there is an upward trend in demand,” he said.