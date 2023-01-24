^

Headlines

Pump prices up by over P2

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 24, 2023 | 12:00am
Pump prices up by over P2
An attendant fills up a tricycle with gasoline at a petrol station in Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies are implementing a hefty price hike in pump prices today.

In separate advisories yesterday, oil firms said they would raise gasoline prices by P2.80 per liter, diesel by P2.25 per liter and kerosene by P2.40 per liter.

The price increase will take effect at 6 a.m. today for most companies, except for Caltex which implemented the adjustment at 12:01 a.m. and Cleanfuel which will implement it at 4:01 p.m.

This week’s price adjustments, which reflect the movement in the international oil market, mark the second straight week of upward movement for gasoline and diesel.

Last week, gasoline prices went up by P0.95 per liter and diesel prices increased by P0.50 per liter.

Kerosene prices, meanwhile, decreased by P0.15 per liter.

These resulted in total year-to-date adjustment of P3.10 per liter and P0.80 per liter net increase for gasoline and kerosene, respectively, while diesel has a net decrease of P0.20 per liter, data from the Department of Energy (DOE) showed.

In an interview with dzBB yesterday, DOE-Oil Industry Management Bureau director Rino Abad attributed this week’s price increases to China’s reopening and loosening of its COVID-19 restrictions.

“Now, China’s policy is very clear, unlike before wherein they have a zero-COVID policy. That is how aggressive China is,” Abad said.

He said that despite the challenges in the supply side last year, China’s lockdown as well as the interest hikes implemented by US, Europe and other parts of the world lowered the demand, which in turn stabilized prices.

Despite this week’s price increase, however, the DOE official said there is a trend that oil demand is very low for the first and second quarter.

“I would be more concerned in the second half since that is when there is an upward trend in demand,” he said.

FUEL PRICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines working with Kuwaiti authorities on case of slain OFW

Philippines working with Kuwaiti authorities on case of slain OFW

9 hours ago
“Kuwaiti authorities have arrested the son of her employer,” the DMW said in a statement on Monday.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Crime down 23.6% in first weeks of 2023

PNP: Crime down 23.6% in first weeks of 2023

9 hours ago
Azurin partly credited the decrease in incidents to the Kasimbayanan program with church and religious leaders.
Headlines
fbtw
Lagman flags 'reengineered' Maharlika bill over problems with fund sources

Lagman flags 'reengineered' Maharlika bill over problems with fund sources

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay 1st district) said in an interview on ANC’s Headstart that the reengineered version of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US vow to boost security ties to address 'flashpoints

Philippines, US vow to boost security ties to address 'flashpoints

2 days ago
The Philippines and the United States vowed Friday to "invigorate" defense cooperation to address shared security concerns...
Headlines
fbtw
Maharlika fund bill reaches Senate through Mark Villar

Maharlika fund bill reaches Senate through Mark Villar

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
Senate Bill No. 1670 is an identical copy of the House’s third reading version and does not contain the “reengineering”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec: No more extension of poll registration deadline

Comelec: No more extension of poll registration deadline

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections yesterday urged eligible voters to file their application for registration for this year’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker defends Speaker&rsquo;s joining Marcos foreign trips

Lawmaker defends Speaker’s joining Marcos foreign trips

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
A key member of the House of Representatives defended yesterday Speaker Martin Romualdez from criticisms he has been preoccupied...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI eyes E-Commerce Bureau to digitalize government bureaucracy

DTI eyes E-Commerce Bureau to digitalize government bureaucracy

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The Department of Trade and Industry will soon have its own bureau that will take care of the technological requirements for...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos pushes private sector-government partnership

Marcos pushes private sector-government partnership

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos has emphasized the importance of enhancing the partnership between the government and the private sector,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines logs 1,891 new COVID-19 cases last week

Philippines logs 1,891 new COVID-19 cases last week

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Close to 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country in the past week, 35 percent lower than the cases recorded...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with