^

Headlines

Comelec: No more extension of poll registration deadline

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
January 24, 2023 | 12:00am
Comelec: No more extension of poll registration deadline
Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia (right) and Department of Social Welfare and Development OIC Eduardo Punay hold a press conference on the Register Anywhere Project for the 2023 barangay and SK elections yesterday at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) yesterday urged eligible voters to file their application for registration for this year’s Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) as this would not likely be extended.

“Don’t expect an extension. The deadline is Jan. 31 so come out and register,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said in an interview aired over CNN Philippines.

Garcia said the Comelec does not see anything that could prompt any extensions beyond the deadline, saying the information drive and registration programs intended to drum up more voters have been more than sufficient.

“We have fully informed our people on the registration. So, we don’t see anything except if there will be some areas that suspended registration because of floods. Maybe we can extend in those areas,” he said.

“But under ordinary circumstances, it is really not a good idea to always extend if there is a deadline. The Filipino mentality that defers tasks for tomorrow, that is not good as far as registration is concerned. So we will stick to the Jan. 31 deadline. There should be no more excuses for our people not to register,” he added.

Garcia said over a million applicants have already filed for voter registration and that the Comelec was hopeful that about 1.5 or 2 million voters would register before the deadline.

The poll body has already launched the register anywhere program (RAP) site at the Department of Social Welfare and Development, with other sites to be set up at the House of Representatives and at the Senate.

“All Comelec offices nationwide are open to accepting (registrations) Mondays to Saturdays. So this is an appeal to our people to register as voters,” he said.

Currently, there are RAP sites located at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City; SM Southmall in Las Piñas; Robinsons Place in Ermita, Manila; Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas; Robinsons North in Tacloban City; SM City in Legazpi City, Albay and Robinsons Place in Naga City, Camarines Sur.

Meanwhile, Garcia said with new voters expected to register before the deadline, the Comelec would ask Congress for at least P3 billion in a supplemental budget to fund additional expenses for the conduct of the BSKE, given that it was rescheduled from Dec. 5, 2022 to October 2023.

The Supreme Court has yet to decide, however, on a petition filed by election lawyer Romulo Macalintal that asks the Comelec to hold the BSKE in May and stop the implementation of Republic Act 11935, which President Marcos signed into law on Oct. 10 that effectively moves the BSKE to October 2023.

DSWD assistance

In a related development, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will help the Comelec in getting more people to become registered voters.

The DSWD has entered into a partnership with the poll body to accommodate its RAP in the One-Stop-Shop Serbilis On-The-Go! booths and spaces project of the DSWD nationwide.

The Serbilis On-the-Go program is being implemented this year by the DSWD in celebration of its 72nd anniversary this month.

DSWD officer-in-charge Eduardo Punay said they have yet to iron out the details of the partnership.

Punay met with Garcia yesterday for a formal partnership launch meeting.

“We have to study it further,” Punay said.

Initially, the DSWD will conduct a pilot implementation at its central office in Batasan Hills, Quezon City where DSWD employees will be initial target beneficiaries of the voter registration services.

In his talk with Garcia, Punay said they have agreed to allow the Comelec to conduct voter education briefers to heads of the 4.4 million Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program family-beneficiaries or 4Ps. – Rainier Allan Ronda

BSKE

COMELEC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines working with Kuwaiti authorities on case of slain OFW

Philippines working with Kuwaiti authorities on case of slain OFW

9 hours ago
“Kuwaiti authorities have arrested the son of her employer,” the DMW said in a statement on Monday.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Crime down 23.6% in first weeks of 2023

PNP: Crime down 23.6% in first weeks of 2023

9 hours ago
Azurin partly credited the decrease in incidents to the Kasimbayanan program with church and religious leaders.
Headlines
fbtw
Lagman flags 'reengineered' Maharlika bill over problems with fund sources

Lagman flags 'reengineered' Maharlika bill over problems with fund sources

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay 1st district) said in an interview on ANC’s Headstart that the reengineered version of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US vow to boost security ties to address 'flashpoints

Philippines, US vow to boost security ties to address 'flashpoints

2 days ago
The Philippines and the United States vowed Friday to "invigorate" defense cooperation to address shared security concerns...
Headlines
fbtw
Maharlika fund bill reaches Senate through Mark Villar

Maharlika fund bill reaches Senate through Mark Villar

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
Senate Bill No. 1670 is an identical copy of the House’s third reading version and does not contain the “reengineering”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pump prices up by over P2

Pump prices up by over P2

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Oil companies are implementing a hefty price hike in pump prices today.
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker defends Speaker&rsquo;s joining Marcos foreign trips

Lawmaker defends Speaker’s joining Marcos foreign trips

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
A key member of the House of Representatives defended yesterday Speaker Martin Romualdez from criticisms he has been preoccupied...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI eyes E-Commerce Bureau to digitalize government bureaucracy

DTI eyes E-Commerce Bureau to digitalize government bureaucracy

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The Department of Trade and Industry will soon have its own bureau that will take care of the technological requirements for...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos pushes private sector-government partnership

Marcos pushes private sector-government partnership

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos has emphasized the importance of enhancing the partnership between the government and the private sector,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines logs 1,891 new COVID-19 cases last week

Philippines logs 1,891 new COVID-19 cases last week

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Close to 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country in the past week, 35 percent lower than the cases recorded...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with