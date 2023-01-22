News from home: Tulfo wants no legal aid for OFWs facing drug charges; Filipinos still hungry

This handout photo from the city Public Information Office of Manila shows fireworks to welcome Chinese New Year.

MANILA, Philippines — From a senator expressing frustration over the government providing assistance to overseas Filipino workers facing drug-related charges to reports of at least three million Filipinos remaining hungry – these are among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based abroad.

Overseas Filipinos

Migrant workers groups called out Sen. Raffy Tulfo after he proposed to deny legal aid to OFWs who are facing drug-related charges overseas. Migrante International pointed out that many of the OFWs are "also victims of poverty and joblessness in the Philippines." Also, even drug suspects are presumed innocent unless convicted by a court.



The Philippine Embassy in Phnom Penh has requested assistance from the Department of Foreign Affairs for the repatriation of eight Filipinos who were victims of human trafficking related to the cryptocurrency scheme in Cambodia.



The German Embassy in Manila last week clarified that it was not “pirating” Filipino nursing students to fill the gap in their healthcare system and instead cited its agreement with the Philippines which facilitates the deployment of healthcare workers there.



This comes after a report from The STAR newspaper noted that there was fear the migration of students would further result to the shortage of healthcare workers in the Philippines.



Meanwhile, the Department of Health said it is working to standardize the salaries of healthcare workers in public and private facilities, who currently have a wage gap of over P20,000.

Work and the economy

A Social Weather Stations poll estimated that at least three million Filipino families, or 11.8% of households, experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the fourth quarter of 2022, inching up from the 11.3% recorded in the previous quarter.



Calls for the imposition of a wealth tax resurfaced after Oxfam Pilipinas reported that nine of the richest Filipinos have more wealth than the bottom half or 55 million of the Philippine population.



The Supreme Court has ordered Lazada to rehire five of their “illegally dismissed” riders after ruling that they are considered regular workers because all of the elements of regular employment were present in their engagement with the e-commerce giant.



The ruling comes as calls to further protect digital workers, including couriers and drivers, resurface days ahead of the visit of the International Labor Organization’s High-Level Tripartite Mission delegation’s visit this week.

Politics and the nation

You can view last week’s rundown here or sign up for the newsletter here.