'Nag-iisa lang': Iloilo City bettor to take home P49.5-M lotto jackpot

Philstar.com
January 21, 2023 | 10:28am
'Nag-iisa lang': Iloilo City bettor to take home P49.5-M lotto jackpot
Images shows a machine drawing numbers for the Ultra Lotto 5/58, Jan. 20, 2023.
Video grab from PTV's YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — One lucky winner from Iloilo City bagged the P45.5 million jackpot prize from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office's (PSCO) Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw, Friday, making him or her a multi-millionaire.

The bettor picked the winning combination of 24-39-31-19-42-13. The numbers were drawn live on the state-owned People's Television Network in the daily "PCSO Lottery Draw" program.

"Prizes above P10,000 are subject to 20% tax pursuan to TRAIN Law," clarifies PCSO, meaning that the winner won't take home the full P49.5 million prize.

However, no one won the P38.93 milyon jackpot prize for the Megalotto 6/45 Friday with the winning combination of 45-28-39-05-34-21.

Lottery winners are required to claim their prizes one year from the date of the draw.

Doing otherwise would automatically forfeit the winnings and will form part of PCSO's Charity Fund. — James Relativo

