SIM registration in 45 remote areas to be prioritized

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
January 21, 2023 | 10:45am
SIM registration in 45 remote areas to be prioritized
Subscriber identity module (SIM) cards.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has identified 45 remote areas across the country that need assistance for SIM registration, as it tells telco providers to expedite their procedure to comply with the April 26 deadline.

NTC officer-in-charge Ella Blanca Lopez yesterday said the government, together with the telco players, will carry out facilitated registration in 45 remote areas within 15 regions nationwide.

Further, Lopez said the Bangsamoro Telecommunications Commission will lead similar efforts in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) where multiple barangays suffer from weak to no connectivity.

“A total of 45 remote areas within 15 regions of the country were identified. Remote areas in the BARMM will still be coordinated with the Bangsamoro Telecommunications Commission,” Lopez said.

Residents in areas like BARMM experience difficulty accessing the internet due to lack of telco infrastructure, making it challenging to register their SIM as mandated by law.

BARMM, for one, has the highest number of communities without cell signal among all regions, according to the 2019 National ICT Household Survey.

According to Lopez, the government wants to start the facilitated registration in remote areas on Jan. 25, especially as it hopes to finish everything within the prescribed deadline of April 26.

For this proposal, the NTC has directed the telco providers to check the feasibility of such a plan and to report to the agency whether that target date is workable.

Although telco players are tasked to do the SIM registration nationwide, Lopez said government agencies like the NTC will provide assistance in reaching out to these far-flung locations.

With this, Lopez called on the telco industry to speed up the pace of SIM registration to meet the requirement of enlisting all subscribers by April 26. The government may extend the deadline by 120 days under the law, but the NTC insists that such an option is off the table for now.

As of Jan. 18, telco providers have registered a total of 22.3 million SIMs, or 13 percent of the 169 million nationwide. Smart Communications Inc. has enlisted at least 11.16 million SIMs, followed by Globe Telecom Inc.’s 9.34 million and Dito Telecommunity Corp.’s 1.84 million.

“It is vital that we maintain – or better yet increase – the current pace of daily SIM registration to meet the deadline of April 26 for all SIMs to be duly registered,” Lopez said.

Under Republic Act 11934, or the SIM Card Registration Act, existing subscribers must register their mobile numbers with their respective telco providers within 180 days, a policy that seeks to eliminate digital fraud as all SIMs can soon be tracked.

