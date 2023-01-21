Fuel price hikes seen next week

Cleanfuel said running trend as of yesterday showed a possible hike of P2.30 per liter in gasoline prices and a P2 per liter jump for diesel.

MANILA, Philippines — Another round of increases in pump prices is expected next week, including a potentially hefty one for both gasoline and diesel.

Cleanfuel said running trend as of yesterday showed a possible hike of P2.30 per liter in gasoline prices and a P2 per liter jump for diesel.

An oil industry source, meanwhile, expects the price increase to range from P1.90 to P2.10 per liter for diesel and more than P2 per liter for gasoline.

The source attributed the higher prices to the optimism on China’s economic recovery, which is expected to lead to higher demand.

The final price adjustments will be announced by oil companies on Monday, which will take effect the next day.

These would be the second consecutive week of price hikes in diesel and gasoline should the forecast price adjustments push through.

Last Tuesday, oil companies raised gasoline prices by P0.95 per liter and diesel prices by P0.50 per liter.

Kerosene prices, meanwhile, were reduced by P0.15 per liter.

Department of Energy data showed that total year-to-date adjustments stand at a net increase of P3.10 per liter for gasoline and P0.80 per liter for kerosene, while diesel has a net decrease P0.20 per liter.