^

Headlines

DOJ junks murder raps vs police officers over killing of labor leader in Bloody Sunday raids

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 9:14am
DOJ junks murder raps vs police officers over killing of labor leader in Bloody Sunday raids
Various human rights groups and progressive including Karapatan held protests on March 7 at the Commission on Human Rights compound to condemn the Bloody Sunday raids in Calabarzon region that resulted in nine deaths and six arrests.
Karapatan / released

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice dismissed the murder complaints filed against 17 police officers over the killing of labor leader Manny Asuncion, one of the activists slain in the Bloody Sunday raids in 2021.

The DOJ panel of prosecutors, in a resolution released only on Tuesday night, dismissed the complaint for murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code against the cops for “insufficiency of evidence.”

“We lament the demise of Emmanuel Asuncion. However, complainant and the evidence she submitted failed to discharge the obligation to prove the existence of a crime and identify the perpetrators thereof. In the absence of proof, there could be no probable cause to charge the respondents,” the resolution said.

Asuncion is the coordinator of progressive group’s BAYAN in Cavite, and his wife, Liezel, filed the murder complaint.

He was one of the activists and community leaders killed in simultaneous raids early March morning in 2021 by police to serve search warrants in Calabrzon provinces. Tagged as the Bloody Sunday raids, the incident sparked public outrage and prompted the creation of a special investigation team under a DOJ-led task force following Administrative Order 35.

Cops all claimed the subjects of the search warrants had fired on them first — a claim refuted and questioned by the families and rights groups of the victims.

In the case of Asuncion, the police had claimed there was a “chase” from his house in Rosario, Cavite to the office of Workers’ Assistance Center in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Kilusang Mayo Uno chairperson Elmer Labog and Defend Southern Tagalog’s Charmane Maranan refuted this. He said Asuncion and his wife had been staying at the office since Saturday night.

They said Asuncion’s house was searched at 4 a.m., before he was supposedly chased to Dasmariñas and eventually killed at around 5 a.m. Labog said this was a “blatant lie.”

DOJ resolution

Liezel, who filed the complaint, said the police officers did not knock at the door but more or less six cops “kicked and smashed” it, while she and her husband were sleeping. She also belied that Manny fired the first gunshot.

But the prosecutors, citing the elements of murder held in jurisprudence, said they find that “the circumstances presented by complainant in support of its accusation against the respondents are insufficient to establish probable cause for the crime of murder as the complainant Asuncion (Liezel) failed to adequately substantiate her allegations against all the respondents.”

Prosecutors also said Liezel did not identify six of the respondents, and did not detail their respective participation. She was also not able to see who shot her husband, they added.

“Based from the foregoing circumstances, it is clear that there was no eyewitness to the purported killing of Emmanuel Asuncion,” they said.

“Likewise, there was also nothing that directly incriminates the respondents in killing him,” the prosecutors said, adding that the complaint against the cops only have “allegations and suppositions” of the killing.

The Special Investigation Team report also only presented circumstantial evidence that are “broken and incomplete.”

The prosecutors said that, on the contrary, “there are evidence showing that the implementation of the search warrant was a legitimate operation and in the process thereof, Emmanuel Asuncion resisted from the police authorities.”

BLOODY SUNDAY

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos names new IA, CFO heads, GSIS trustee

Marcos names new IA, CFO heads, GSIS trustee

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has named new heads of the Intramuros Administration and the Commission on Filipinos Overseas, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Davos trip to burnish Marcos international reputation &ndash; think tank

Davos trip to burnish Marcos international reputation – think tank

By Artemio Dumlao | 10 hours ago
President Marcos’ attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland “will only serve to burnish his...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Two LPAs spotted inside PAR
play

PAGASA: Two LPAs spotted inside PAR

1 day ago
The first LPA was spotted 290 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte. Another LPA was seen 125 km west northwest...
Headlines
fbtw
SIM registration hits 21 million as of January 16

SIM registration hits 21 million as of January 16

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
More than 21 million subscriber identity modules or SIMs had been registered as of Monday night, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Two LPAs to bring rain over Luzon, Visayas

Two LPAs to bring rain over Luzon, Visayas

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring two low-pressure areas that...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maria Ressa cleared of four tax violation charges

Maria Ressa cleared of four tax violation charges

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Court of Tax Appeals has acquitted Rappler CEO and veteran journalist Maria Ressa of tax violation case, clearing her...
Headlines
fbtw
DOF chief sees economy growing by 6.5% this year

DOF chief sees economy growing by 6.5% this year

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The Philippine economy may expand by about 6.5 percent this year or within forecast while full-year growth in 2022 is expected...
Headlines
fbtw
SRA to recommend selling seized sugar through Kadiwa stores

SRA to recommend selling seized sugar through Kadiwa stores

By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
The Sugar Regulatory Administration is recommending selling seized smuggled sugar through the Department of Agriculture Kadiwa...
Headlines
fbtw
Germany not pirating Filipino nursing students &ndash; envoy

Germany not pirating Filipino nursing students – envoy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Germany is not pirating Filipino nursing students, German Ambassador Anke Reiffenstuel said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
UP confers Gawad Oblation on 38 alumni, friends

UP confers Gawad Oblation on 38 alumni, friends

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The University of the Philippines yesterday conferred the UP Gawad Oblation on 38 alumni and friends for “extraordinary...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with