^

Headlines

NAIA mess: No scapegoats, no free passes from liability

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
January 15, 2023 | 12:00am
NAIA mess: No scapegoats, no free passes from liability
The opposition senator made the pronouncement during Friday’s public hearing of the committee on public services on the Jan. 1 crash of the air communications system of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport that disrupted over 300 flights and stranded more than 65,000 passengers.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  There should be no scapegoats in the New Year’s Day airport mess and those found responsible should be held accountable, according to Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

The opposition senator made the pronouncement during Friday’s public hearing of the committee on public services on the Jan. 1 crash of the air communications system of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport that disrupted over 300 flights and stranded more than 65,000 passengers.

Hontiveros said she was not comfortable describing the incident as a simple glitch or had been caused by a bug, as thousands of lives had been affected.

The senator said the fiasco also could not be called an “act of God” if the problem was a defective circuit breaker or uninterruptible power supply.

“So one of the things we hope our committee can determine is whether this incident is man-made. There should be no scapegoats or free passes from liability. Is it human fault? Is there negligence? Lack of maintenance? Have outdated parts had to be replaced?” Hontiveros said.

“And in the end, if it is very basic and very simple decisions or the negligence of a few that has stopped all the airports in the whole country, they should be held accountable. If someone becomes sloppy, he or she must be held accountable,” Hontiveros added.

Committee chair Sen. Grace Poe noted that airport authorities failed to reveal what really triggered the breakdown.

Poe, during the hearing, instructed officials of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to submit documents containing information that would help prevent a similar incident in the future.

While the hearing failed to clearly establish the reasons for the airport mess, Poe said it helped establish the lapses committed by concerned officials.

She also noted measures raised during the hearing to address the problem, including privatization of NAIA as suggested by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

The DOTr chief said privatizing the international airport is a priority of President Marcos.

“Secretary Bautista recommended some solutions, including the privatization of the airport, and air traffic control…for the air traffic controls, here are some benefits. No. 1, there will be stable and long-term capital investments without the bureaucratic red tape,” Poe said.

She said privatizing the airport can save the government millions of investments in infrastructure, reduce national debt, trim redundant staff while increasing employees’ salaries “since they will not be part of the government salary standardization.”

“I would like to reiterate the submission of the following documents to the committee, including a technical report and the circuit breaker, minute to minute, second by second timeline of the incident and electrical panel plans,” she maintained.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, meanwhile, urged the CAAP leadership to take advantage of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to help the country modernize its air traffic control system without paying a single centavo.

Tolentino advised CAAP officials to submit an initial communication with the ICAO secretariat informing it of an ongoing probe and the submission of a final report by the end of the month.

Under ICAO, particularly under Article 70, signatory countries including the Philippines may seek assistance from the ICAO council for full financing of the upgrade of existing air navigation facilities, Tolentino said.

“It means they (ICAO) will fund totally 100 percent all our requirements to make it up to date with international standards,” Tolentino told CAAP officials at a recent Senate hearing on the communications breakdown at the NAIA.

He said the Philippines may qualify for assistance if transportation officials are able to prove that existing facilities “are not reasonably adequate for the safe, regular, efficient and economical operation of international air services, present or contemplated.”

Article 71 of the ICAO Convention states that: “If a contracting State so requests, the Council may agree to provide, man, maintain and administer any or all of the airports and other air navigation facilities, including radio and meteorological services, required in its territory for the safe, regular, efficient and economical operation of the international air services of the other contracting States.”

NAIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Minimal fuel price adjustments seen next week

Minimal fuel price adjustments seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Minimal adjustments of less than P1 per liter are seen for pump prices next week, but forecasts are still mixed, awaiting...
Headlines
fbtw
20 people killed by early 2023 rains, floods across the Philippines

20 people killed by early 2023 rains, floods across the Philippines

By James Relativo | 14 hours ago
Casualties pile up as the country continues to feel the effects of heavy downpour and floods brought about by the recent low...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag faces new criminal, admin raps over alleged torture of inmates

Bantag faces new criminal, admin raps over alleged torture of inmates

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Suspended Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is facing new criminal and administrative raps at the Department of Justice, this...
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy Friday in vast swaths of Philippines due to LPA
play

Rainy Friday in vast swaths of Philippines due to LPA

1 day ago
The LPA was last spotted 149 kilometers east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.
Headlines
fbtw
DTI continues &lsquo;Ikot Palengke&rsquo; monitoring

DTI continues ‘Ikot Palengke’ monitoring

By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry continues its market monitoring efforts to ensure the accuracy of weights and prices...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH monitoring 2 Omicron subvariants

DOH monitoring 2 Omicron subvariants

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health is monitoring two COVID Omicron subvariants, which already account for more than five percent globally...
Headlines
fbtw
800,000 4Ps beneficiaries to be delisted

800,000 4Ps beneficiaries to be delisted

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Around 800,000 people will be removed from the list of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program this year, the...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: More PDLs to be freed on Tuesday

DOJ: More PDLs to be freed on Tuesday

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday disclosed that more persons deprived of liberty are set to walk free this...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from rains hits 20; agricultural damage at P257 million

Death toll from rains hits 20; agricultural damage at P257 million

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
The year started with inclement weather as floods, landslides and other human tragedies registered a toll of 20 dead and agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw

Team in Kuwait to check OFWs living conditions

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople has dispatched a high-level team to Kuwait to check the living conditions of distressed overseas Filipino workers currently housed in a government-run shelter.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with