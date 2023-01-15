^

DOJ: More PDLs to be freed on Tuesday

Robertzon Ramirez - The Philippine Star
January 15, 2023 | 12:00am
DOJ: More PDLs to be freed on Tuesday
This screengrab from PTV 4 stream shows Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla who faced the members of the Justice beat press corps for the first time on October 18 since his son's arrest last week.
PTV4 screengrab

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday disclosed that more persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) are set to walk free this Tuesday, a few days after President Marcos ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release eligible inmates for parole to decongest the country’s jails.

“We have PDLs for release on Tuesday. When the pardons being processed by the Office of the Executive Secretary arrive, that’s more than 2,000 pardons and parole and clemency,” Remulla said in Filipino and English in his radio program.

During a recent Cabinet meeting, Marcos ordered the DOJ to release more PDLs who are qualified for parole to ease up the country’s correctional facilities, citing his experience in his home province Ilocos Norte, where he saw most of the inmates languishing in jail for being unable to afford the services of good lawyers.

Remulla, on the other hand, assured Filipinos that releasing of PDLs would undergo strict scrutiny to ensure that only qualified inmates would be freed, contrary to some reports that prominent individuals from Mindanao might be included on the list for release.

“We have to do our job, we cannot do away with the process. If you are afraid… (releasing non-qualified PDLs) is difficult to do,” he said.

The DOJ chief also emphasized that they are now closely working with the Supreme Court (SC) to study the bail mechanism and some other legal frameworks in the country to ensure that innocent individuals will not rot in jail.

He maintained, though, that what’s important is that they are working on raising the standards in filing criminal cases, elevating the “probable cause” status to higher ground, such as prima facie evidence and the like.

“Looking into the standard of filing of criminal cases is more important at this point, so that it won’t just be mere probable cause where there is really something, like prima facie evidence, before we file a case because it cannot just be probable cause, but it is very weak,” he said.

He added that they are just trying to avoid weaponizing the country’s legal system.

Asked if it needs the intervention of Congress, Remulla said that they can do it with the SC as he pointed out that the Bill of Rights in the 1987 Constitution would be their basis in strengthening the bail mechanism and other legal frameworks.

He also underscored that the DOJ and the SC have to work double time because they noticed a problem in the behavior of law enforcement in the past few years as they seemed to wrongfully interpret the law in their operations.

For instance, Remulla said the previous law enforcement team arrested 11 individuals for illegal gambling, but were charged with illegal drug-related cases after they yielded .01 gram of shabu in their pockets.

He added that the alleged illegal drugs were packed in similar sachets.

“The problem there is that people merely become statistics,” Remulla said.

He also noted that they had a dialogue with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to address the problem and to correct the behavior of the law enforcement team as he stressed that fiscals and the police should be working closely.

DOJ
Philstar
