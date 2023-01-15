^

Death toll from rains hits 20; agricultural damage at P257 million

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
January 15, 2023 | 12:00am
From Jan. 2 to 8 a.m. of Jan. 14, torrential rains and floods caused by low pressure areas, the northeast monsoon and the shearline wrought destruction to agriculture amounting to P257,765,961.89, the National Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported.
MANILA, Philippines — The year started with inclement weather as floods, landslides and other human tragedies registered a toll of 20 dead and agriculture damage of at least P257.7 million in different parts of the country, disaster officials said yesterday.

Computed agricultural damage covers Regions 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), 4A (Calabarzon), 4B (Mimaropa), 5 (Bicol), 6 (Western Visayas), 8 (Eastern Visayas), 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), 10 (Northern Mindanao), 11 (Davao), 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) and the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The same Disaster Media Bulletin released by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) updated the NDRRMC’s death tally to 20 – six of them in Eastern Visayas, five in Bicol, four each in the Zamboanga Peninsula and Northern Mindanao and one in Davao Region.

Latest data also showed eight people were injured and one other remained missing.

Throughout the 12 regions mentioned, 133,258 families or a total of 552,131 individuals were adversely affected by heavy rains and floods that caused the displacement of 20,597 families or 80,062 individuals, the NDRRMC said.

It said the damage and destruction to public infrastructure in the same regions were estimated at P171,230,996.

Due to flooding, landslides and other damage, 42 roads and 10 bridges were rendered impassable to all types of vehicles.

Also, 1,135 houses were reported damaged, including some destroyed by rockslides and falling trees.

The NDRRMC also recorded nine areas with communication interruption; 14 cases of power interruption and seven instances of water interruption in seven cities and municipalities.

In a separate report, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported disbursing P88 million in emergency assistance to victims of the weather disturbances in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Speaking at the Dapo Restaurant and Bar News Forum in Quezon City, DSWD Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Punay said food, non-food and emergency cash assistance were distributed to distressed communities, particularly in Eastern Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao.

He said President Marcos had issued the directive to immediately assist families displaced by the heavy rains and floods.

Citing DSWD records, Punay said around 1.8 million individuals were adversely affected, of whom 102,500 are still housed in 378 evacuation centers.

He added that the DSWD still has P1.2 billion on hand that can be utilized as quick response funds. –  Emmanuel Tupas

