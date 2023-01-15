^

Over 900 senior cops submitted resignations – PNP

The Philippine Star
January 15, 2023 | 12:00am
Over 900 senior cops submitted resignations â€“ PNP
Manila Police District director Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon addresses his men after the flag-raising ceremony.
MANILA, Philippines —  Up to 926 ranking police officials have submitted their courtesy resignations, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported yesterday.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a text message the number represents about 97 percent of the 953 generals and colonels in their organization.

It means that 27 senior police officials have yet to heed the appeal of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos for them to tender their courtesy resignations and submit themselves to an evaluation and assessment by a five-man committee.

Fajardo said a majority of ranking police officials who have yet to submit their resignation letters are assigned in the Visayas and Mindanao.

“We are waiting for them to officially transmit their courtesy resignations to the national headquarters,” she said in Filipino in an interview with dzBB.

Echoing the statement of PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., Fajardo said they will wait until the end of the month for the other police officials to submit their courtesy resignations.

Abalos earlier called for the mass courtesy resignations of all third level officers in the PNP in an attempt to weed out scalawags who are involved in the illegal drug trade.

Fajardo said they are waiting for the official announcement of the names of the people who will be part of the five-man panel that will look into their records.
“We are also waiting on how they are going to do the processing and assessment of those who submitted their courtesy resignations.” she said.
So far, only Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, a retired police general, was announced as among the personalities who will form part of the committee.

According to Fajardo, it is possible the investigating panel will also look into their statements of assets, liabilities and net worth – or SALNs – as part of a lifestyle check.
“That (SALN) is one of the things we look at and compare to how you live your life,” she said.

