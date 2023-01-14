^

Headlines

DTI continues ‘Ikot Palengke’ monitoring

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 14, 2023 | 10:30am
DTI continues âIkot Palengkeâ monitoring
DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual, Senator Mark Villar, and other DTI officials conduct a primary commodity price inspection at the Guadalupe Market in Makati on January 13, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) continues its market monitoring efforts to ensure the accuracy of weights and prices of essential goods as it conducts its “Ikot Palengke” program.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual led the inspection by the DTI’s Fair Trade and Enforcement Bureau (FTEB) yesterday at the Guadalupe Public Market and selected supermarkets in Makati City.

The inspection aimed to check the prices and supply of processed and agricultural basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs), as well as the accuracy of weights and measures and if the goods have appropriate price tags.

Senate committee on trade and industry chair Sen. Mark Villar also joined the DTI in inspecting the actual operations of vendors to see what’s causing the surge in prices of some agricultural products.

Also with Pascual during the inspection were Consumer Protection Group Undersecretary Ruth Castelo and FTEB director Marimel Porciuncula.

As shown during the inspection, Pascual said vendors in Guadalupe Public Market were using accurate weights and measures, as well as appropriate price tags.

Meanwhile, the inspected supermarkets within the vicinity conform to the Suggested Retail Prices Bulletin issued by the DTI on Aug. 12, 2022.

“Our goal is to protect consumers and urge our countrymen to support local products,” Pascual said in Filipino, referring to the DTI’s monitoring efforts.

“Our unceasing on-the-ground price and supply monitoring is also a strong warning that the department will pursue strict measures against unscrupulous business practices like hoarding, profiteering and cartels,” he added.

For his part, Villar commended the DTI for its Ikot Palengke program, emphasizing that fair transactions not only promote consumer confidence but also boost local industries.

The DTI said the strategic market monitoring seeks to address the issues of profiteering, hoarding and artificial shortages that affect prices. It also aims to ensure the availability of alternatives to BNPCs in the event of a supply shortage. – Paolo Romero

DTI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US, Japan recognize landmark South China Sea ruling

US, Japan recognize landmark South China Sea ruling

18 hours ago
They also reiterated that the ruling by an arbitration court in The Hague that invalidated Beijing’s expansive claims...
Headlines
fbtw
Rains, floods claim 17 lives in first 2 weeks of 2023

Rains, floods claim 17 lives in first 2 weeks of 2023

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Rains, floods and landslides during the first two weeks of 2023 due to various weather systems have so far claimed the lives...
Headlines
fbtw
Manolo Lopez, business leader, ex-ambassador, 80

Manolo Lopez, business leader, ex-ambassador, 80

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Manuel M. Lopez, one of the stewards of the Lopez family, died on Thursday at the age of 80, his family announced.
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy Friday in vast swaths of Philippines due to LPA
play

Rainy Friday in vast swaths of Philippines due to LPA

1 day ago
The LPA was last spotted 149 kilometers east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.
Headlines
fbtw
Ukraine diplomat apologizes for mix-up on phone call request

Ukraine diplomat apologizes for mix-up on phone call request

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
A Ukraine diplomat has apologized to the Department of Foreign Affairs over how he was perceived to be complaining that Manila...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOE, NEA commended for resolving Beneco impasse

DOE, NEA commended for resolving Beneco impasse

1 hour ago
Baguio and Benguet leaders have commended Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla and National Electrification Administrator Antonio...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara to present Basic Education Report

Sara to present Basic Education Report

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte will present her term’s agenda for the education sector and the...
Headlines
fbtw

Increase police visibility at NAIA, Go says

12 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has called on law enforcement authorities to increase police visibility and aviation security while enhancing intelligence capabilities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport following the removal...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR tells Facebook to review takedown of progressive groups&rsquo; pages

CHR tells Facebook to review takedown of progressive groups’ pages

20 hours ago
“We urge Facebook to review their decision to takedown the pages of progressive groups based on their business and human...
Headlines
fbtw
Group tells SC: Expedite 2015 MRT-LRT petition, implement 'refunds' as fare hikes loom

Group tells SC: Expedite 2015 MRT-LRT petition, implement 'refunds' as fare hikes loom

By James Relativo | 21 hours ago
Bayan Muna party-list is calling on the Supreme Court, Friday, to hasten the resolution on a case filed by the former...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with