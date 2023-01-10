From OIC to secretary: Cheloy Garafil now heads MalacaÃ±ang communications arm

From OIC to secretary: Cheloy Garafil now heads Malacañang communications arm

Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil takes her oath before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in this undated photo released Tuesday, January 10, 2023, by the PCO.

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyer Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil has stepped up in the Presidential Communications Office as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has officially appointed her as secretary of the agency from just being its officer-in-charge.

The PCO announced Tuesday the appointment of Garafil as its secretary in an Instagram Story showing that she has taken her oath before Marcos. It is not yet clear when the oathtaking took place.

Garafil was a journalist before becoming a lawyer and serving as chairperson of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

She stepped down from the LTFRB in October 2022 as she was appointed OIC of what was then called the Office of the Press Secretary.

Before helming the LTFRB, Garafil worked as a director of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Rules, served as prosecutor of the Department of Justice and as state solicitor at the Office of the Solicitor General. — Xave Gregorio