^

Headlines

From OIC to secretary: Cheloy Garafil now heads Malacañang communications arm

Philstar.com
January 10, 2023 | 9:58am
From OIC to secretary: Cheloy Garafil now heads MalacaÃ±ang communications arm
Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil takes her oath before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in this undated photo released Tuesday, January 10, 2023, by the PCO.
Release / Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyer Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil has stepped up in the Presidential Communications Office as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has officially appointed her as secretary of the agency from just being its officer-in-charge.

The PCO announced Tuesday the appointment of Garafil as its secretary in an Instagram Story showing that she has taken her oath before Marcos. It is not yet clear when the oathtaking took place.

Garafil was a journalist before becoming a lawyer and serving as chairperson of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

She stepped down from the LTFRB in October 2022 as she was appointed OIC of what was then called the Office of the Press Secretary.

Before helming the LTFRB, Garafil worked as a director of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Rules, served as prosecutor of the Department of Justice and as state solicitor at the Office of the Solicitor General. — Xave Gregorio

CHELOY GARAFIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cartels behind high onion prices &ndash; Villar

Cartels behind high onion prices – Villar

By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
Cartels, again, are the culprits behind the scarcity and high prices of onions in the country, Sen. Cynthia Villar said ...
Headlines
fbtw
After right-of-way delays, work finally begins on Metro Manila Subway
play

After right-of-way delays, work finally begins on Metro Manila Subway

20 hours ago
“During the recent holiday rush when I inspected NAIA Terminal 3, I discovered the urgent need of providing a railway...
Headlines
fbtw
Quezon City court clears 10 rights activists of perjury

Quezon City court clears 10 rights activists of perjury

17 hours ago
A Quezon City court cleared Monday 10 human rights activists of perjury as it scrapped the charge initiated by former National...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil firms lower pump prices

Oil firms lower pump prices

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Oil companies are slashing pump prices today, including a hefty price cut for diesel and kerosene.
Headlines
fbtw
DICT: 16.1 million SIM registrants

DICT: 16.1 million SIM registrants

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 10 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology reported over 16.1 million subscriber identity module cards registered...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE: House inquiry into New Year&rsquo;s Day airspace outage

LIVE: House inquiry into New Year’s Day airspace outage

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 hour ago
Watch the House hearing on the airspace outage LIVE, at 10 a.m on Thursday, Sept.15, 2022.
Headlines
fbtw
Over 500,000 devotees flock Quiapo for Black Nazarene feast

Over 500,000 devotees flock Quiapo for Black Nazarene feast

1 hour ago
Hundreds of thousands of devotees showed up at Quiapo Church in Manila for the first major celebration of the Feast of the...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: Nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate dips to 5.5%

OCTA: Nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate dips to 5.5%

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 5.5 percent on Sunday, OCTA Research said.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines losing air traffic controllers due to pay disparity

Philippines losing air traffic controllers due to pay disparity

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
The Philippines is suffering from a brain drain of aviation experts, particularly air traffic officers, as the salary offered...
Headlines
fbtw

Tamaraw, Ugong debut on 2023’s list of typhoon names

10 hours ago
Michael Two new names, Tamaraw and Ugong, will join the list of names given to typhoons that will enter the Philippine area of responsibility this year.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with