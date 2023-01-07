PAGASA monitoring LPA off east of Mindanao

People wearing masks are seen walking under the rain in this June 13, 2020 photo

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau Pagasa is monitoring the movement of a low pressure area located at east of Mindanao, as the huge part of the country may expect a rainy weekend.

In its 4:00 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said the LPA is located 1,000 km East of Mindanao. It entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Saturday morning.

“Based on our analysis, the LPA has low chances of turning into a storm,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said in Filipino. The LPA however will remain at the east of Mindanao and leave PAR in one to two days.

It will re-enter the Philippine monitoring area and will bring rains in the coming weeks over Visayas and Mindanao, Estareja added.

Meanwhile a huge portion of Luzon will continue to experience rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan, and the trough or extension of the LPA.

Palawan will have cloudy skies for most of the day, and experience light to moderate with, at times, heavy rains.

Cagayan valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon province, Bicol and rest of Mimaropa are forecasted to experience light to moderate rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, the rest of Central Luzon rest and Ilocos region may expect cloudy skies. Compared to the past two days, rains will be lighter.

Most of Visayas and Mindanao will experience cloudy skies and spread out rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA. Eastern and Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Davao region are forecasted to have moderate to heavy with, at times, intense rains.

Flooding and landslides are still possible in these areas, Pagasa added.

The rest of Visayas and Mindanao can expect light to moderate with, at times, heavy rains. — Kristine Joy Patag