89 close contacts of COVID-positive Filipinos from China under monitoring â€” DOH

89 close contacts of COVID-positive Filipinos from China under monitoring — DOH

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 6, 2023 | 4:56pm
A passenger wearing protective clothing amid the Covid-19 pandemic waits to board a domestic flight at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on January 3, 2023.
AFP / Hector Retamal

MANILA, Philippines — Eighty-nine people who traveled from China are undergoing monitoring after they were identified as close contacts of Filipinos who tested positive upon arrival in the country, the Department of Health said Friday.

Of the 89 close contacts, only one individual manifested COVID-19 symptoms, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing. The passenger underwent testing and is currently undergoing isolation.

Vergeire said the close contacts are being monitored by health authorities and their local government units.

Eight unvaccinated Filipinos traveling from China tested positive for COVID-19 after taking antigen tests at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. They arrived from Dec. 27, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.

They are currently undergoing isolation, and will be discharged after seven days if they no longer have symptoms. According to Vergeire, most of them exhibited mild symptoms such as sore throat, cold, and fever.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday said the Philippines will “watch and wait” on the situation in China, which is seeing an explosion of cases after it abruptly scrapped its zero-COVID strategy.

Some countries, including the United States, have imposed testing requirements on travelers from China—a measure which some experts said were ineffective.

The DOH has maintained that there is no need to implement travel curbs for travelers from China. — with report from Xave Gregorio

