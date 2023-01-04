^

Headlines

Eight unvaccinated Filipinos travelling from China test positive for COVID-19

Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 6:14pm
Eight unvaccinated Filipinos travelling from China test positive for COVID-19
A passenger wearing protective gear is seen at a train station in Beijing on December 28, 2022.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — There were eight unvaccinated Filipinos traveling from China who tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an antigen test at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. 

The travelers arrived from Dec. 27, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023, according to the Bureau of Quarantine, and have since been under isolation after taking confirmatory RT-PCR testing. The Department of Health said they plan to monitor the conditions of the individuals.

“In light of this, the DOH assures the public that [the] government continues to conduct COVID-19 monitoring and surveillance activities in the country, as well as keeping an eye for global health events that may occur,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Several countries have already imposed travel regulations for those arriving from China, where the number of COVID-19 cases are rising just after the country abruptly relaxed its pandemic restrictions.

RELATED: Rundown: Countries imposing fresh COVID-19 rules on travelers from China

Back home, the DOH has already ordered increased monitoring and the implementation of border control protocols for travelers arriving from China. The department over the weekend also urged authorities to re-establish COVID-19 testing of inbound travelers from high alert countries. 

The DOH said last week it does not yet see the need to close the country’s borders against China. 

READ: DOH sees no need yet to restrict arrivals from China as COVID cases surge

COVID-19

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Abalos calls on top cops to resign as &lsquo;shortcut&rsquo; to cleanse ranks of illegal drugs

Abalos calls on top cops to resign as ‘shortcut’ to cleanse ranks of illegal drugs

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos characterized his appeal for top cops to submit their resignations as a “shortcut”...
Headlines
fbtw
Martial Law detainee reports receiving death threat

Martial Law detainee reports receiving death threat

9 hours ago
Martial Law survivor Bonifacio Ilagan said that he got a call last Monday from a man who introduced himself as part of a unit...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA dumps rain in Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

LPA dumps rain in Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

10 hours ago
PAGASA said the LPA will trigger scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan.
Headlines
fbtw
Angara wants Lunar New Year declared special holiday

Angara wants Lunar New Year declared special holiday

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
Sen. Sonny Angara is pushing for a measure seeking to declare the Lunar New Year a special non-working holiday in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far about the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant

What we know so far about the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant

1 day ago
Here’s what we know and don’t know about the new COVID-19 subvariant.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines seeks to expand economic cooperation with China

Philippines seeks to expand economic cooperation with China

2 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. emphasized the need to expand economic cooperation between Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Six alleged NPA rebels to face murder charges over death of 9-year-old

Six alleged NPA rebels to face murder charges over death of 9-year-old

3 hours ago
The Department of Justice announced Tuesday the indictment of six alleged members of the New People’s Army for murder...
Headlines
fbtw
'Kwitis' is top cause of firecracker injuries as cases climb to 277

'Kwitis' is top cause of firecracker injuries as cases climb to 277

4 hours ago
Fifteen additional injuries were recorded in the agency’s sentinel hospitals from January 3 to 4.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec dismisses over 1,000 overspending cases from 2010, 2013 elections

Comelec dismisses over 1,000 overspending cases from 2010, 2013 elections

4 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has dismissed over 1,000 overspending cases from the 2010 and 2013 national and local elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Suspension of PhilHealth contribution hike to affect mental health, malnutrition aid

Suspension of PhilHealth contribution hike to affect mental health, malnutrition aid

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
PhilHealth senior manager for corporate communications Rey Baleña said the agency's severe acute malnutrition treatment...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with