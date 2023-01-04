Eight unvaccinated Filipinos travelling from China test positive for COVID-19

A passenger wearing protective gear is seen at a train station in Beijing on December 28, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — There were eight unvaccinated Filipinos traveling from China who tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an antigen test at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The travelers arrived from Dec. 27, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023, according to the Bureau of Quarantine, and have since been under isolation after taking confirmatory RT-PCR testing. The Department of Health said they plan to monitor the conditions of the individuals.

“In light of this, the DOH assures the public that [the] government continues to conduct COVID-19 monitoring and surveillance activities in the country, as well as keeping an eye for global health events that may occur,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Several countries have already imposed travel regulations for those arriving from China, where the number of COVID-19 cases are rising just after the country abruptly relaxed its pandemic restrictions.

Back home, the DOH has already ordered increased monitoring and the implementation of border control protocols for travelers arriving from China. The department over the weekend also urged authorities to re-establish COVID-19 testing of inbound travelers from high alert countries.

The DOH said last week it does not yet see the need to close the country’s borders against China.

