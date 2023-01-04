^

Headlines

Six alleged NPA rebels to face murder charges over death of 9-year-old

Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 4:23pm
Six alleged NPA rebels to face murder charges over death of 9-year-old
In this March 29, 2020 file photo, members of the New People's Army mark the rebel group's 51st anniversary.
Photo courtesy of Visayas Today / Nonoy Espina

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice announced Tuesday the indictment of six alleged members of the New People’s Army for murder over the death of a nine-year-old during an encounter in July 2022 between the communist rebels and state forces.

The DOJ said government prosecutors found that there was "sufficient evidence" to charge the accused for murder of the child and violation of the Anti-Terorrism Act of 2020 before a Batangas court.

"While it may appear that the murder victim was not the direct target … and was just caught in the line of fire when the respondents fired upon the members of the Philippine Army, her death clearly was the result of the unlawful acts perpetrated by the respondents," the DOJ said.

It added that the alleged NPA fighters’ use of high-powered firearms "seriously endangered" the lives of soldiers and resulted in injury and death.

"The said weapons were intended to cause a disproportionate amount of damage or harm of sufficient magnitude. The acts of responders were calculated to seriously undermine public safety and create an atmosphere of fear," the DOJ said.

The DOJ identified those who will be charged as Isagani Isita a.k.a. Yano/Toyang/Sid/Ron/Sikad/Jamir/Arkin/Zhuge, Junalice Arante-Isita a.k.a. Juna/Irene/Erin/Arya/Fabian, Mariano Bico a.k.a. Nick/Jim/Adonis/Melay, Gilber Orr a.k.a. Nash/Jade/Art, a.ka. Joey/Elon/Edel/Analinda/Jorel/Jonas and a.k.a. Ching/Marcel/Allen/Jane/Daniel. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angara wants Lunar New Year declared special holiday

Angara wants Lunar New Year declared special holiday

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Sen. Sonny Angara is pushing for a measure seeking to declare the Lunar New Year a special non-working holiday in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Martial Law detainee reports receiving death threat

Martial Law detainee reports receiving death threat

6 hours ago
Martial Law survivor Bonifacio Ilagan said that he got a call last Monday from a man who introduced himself as part of a unit...
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far about the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant

What we know so far about the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant

1 day ago
Here’s what we know and don’t know about the new COVID-19 subvariant.
Headlines
fbtw
SC denies Genuino&rsquo;s bid to dismiss graft charges

SC denies Genuino’s bid to dismiss graft charges

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Former Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. chairman Efraim Genuino has lost his plea to dismiss the 18 counts of graft and...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DOTr chief Tugade might be called to Senate probe into air traffic mess

Ex-DOTr chief Tugade might be called to Senate probe into air traffic mess

1 day ago
Sen. Jinggoy Estrada’s suggestion to invite former Secretary Arthur Tugade to the probe came after a Bilyonaryo report...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec dismisses over 1,000 overspending cases from 2010, 2013 elections

Comelec dismisses over 1,000 overspending cases from 2010, 2013 elections

1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections has dismissed over 1,000 overspending cases from the 2010 and 2013 national and local elections...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB: Fewer buses plying EDSA Carousel

LTFRB: Fewer buses plying EDSA Carousel

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has trimmed down the number of buses plying the EDSA Carousel as...
Headlines
fbtw
Lower tariffs on agri products extended

Lower tariffs on agri products extended

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has extended the lower tariffs on swine meat, rice, corn and coal to increase their supply and to keep their...
Headlines
fbtw
Workers laud PhilHealth premium hike suspension

Workers laud PhilHealth premium hike suspension

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Organized labor yesterday welcomed the suspension of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. Inc. premium hike.
Headlines
fbtw
200,000 voters apply for voter registration

200,000 voters apply for voter registration

By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Nearly 200,000 voters have applied for registration for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this October as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with