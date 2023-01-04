Six alleged NPA rebels to face murder charges over death of 9-year-old

In this March 29, 2020 file photo, members of the New People's Army mark the rebel group's 51st anniversary.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice announced Tuesday the indictment of six alleged members of the New People’s Army for murder over the death of a nine-year-old during an encounter in July 2022 between the communist rebels and state forces.

The DOJ said government prosecutors found that there was "sufficient evidence" to charge the accused for murder of the child and violation of the Anti-Terorrism Act of 2020 before a Batangas court.

"While it may appear that the murder victim was not the direct target … and was just caught in the line of fire when the respondents fired upon the members of the Philippine Army, her death clearly was the result of the unlawful acts perpetrated by the respondents," the DOJ said.

It added that the alleged NPA fighters’ use of high-powered firearms "seriously endangered" the lives of soldiers and resulted in injury and death.

"The said weapons were intended to cause a disproportionate amount of damage or harm of sufficient magnitude. The acts of responders were calculated to seriously undermine public safety and create an atmosphere of fear," the DOJ said.

The DOJ identified those who will be charged as Isagani Isita a.k.a. Yano/Toyang/Sid/Ron/Sikad/Jamir/Arkin/Zhuge, Junalice Arante-Isita a.k.a. Juna/Irene/Erin/Arya/Fabian, Mariano Bico a.k.a. Nick/Jim/Adonis/Melay, Gilber Orr a.k.a. Nash/Jade/Art, a.ka. Joey/Elon/Edel/Analinda/Jorel/Jonas and a.k.a. Ching/Marcel/Allen/Jane/Daniel. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag