'Kwitis' is top cause of firecracker injuries as cases climb to 277

Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 3:52pm
Fireworks light up the sky over Rizal Park in Manila to celebrate during New Year celebrations on January 1, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The number of firecracker-related injuries in the country has climbed to 277, with kwitis causing most of the cases, the Department of Health reported Wednesday.

Fifteen additional injuries were recorded in the agency’s sentinel hospitals from January 3 to 4.

The latest figure was 49% higher than the 186 injuries logged in 2022, but it was 12% lower than the five-year average of 313 cases.

According to the DOH, 77 of the cases sustained eye injuries, and 16 had blast or burn injuries that resulted in amputation.

No deaths and incidents of firework ingestion were reported. There was one stray bullet injury. 

The top causes of injuries were kwitis (57), boga (33), 5-Star (22), unknown firecrackers (17) and fountain (16).

Almost half of the cases were recorded in Metro Manila (132), followed by Western Visayas (33), Ilocos region (25) and Central Luzon (22). — Gaea Katreena Cabico

