^

Headlines

Suspension of PhilHealth contribution hike to affect mental health, malnutrition aid

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 2:51pm
Suspension of PhilHealth contribution hike to affect mental health, malnutrition aid
Undated file photo shows the logo of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.
File

MANILA, Philippines — Some programs of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. will be affected by the suspension of the scheduled increase in membership contribution, an official of the state insurer said on Wednesday.

PhilHealth senior manager for corporate communications Rey Baleña said the agency's severe acute malnutrition treatment and outpatient package for mental health will need to be adjusted after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended the rate hike.

PhilHealth was supposed to increase the premium rate to 4.5% from 4%. Marcos also suspended the hike in income ceiling to P90,000 from P80,000.

“These new benefits, just like our outpatient benefit for mental health and the outpatient therapeutic care for severe-acute malnutrition, which are both due for rollout this year, will continue to be implemented but with some adjustments,” Baleña said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel’s “Headstart.”

The PhilHealth official added the government insurer’s Konsulta benefit package may be also adjusted. Services offered in the Konsulta package include medical check-ups, health screening and assessment, laboratory and diagnostic tests in select clinics, and select medicines.

“Perhaps we will just be adjusting the percentage of the population that will be initially covered by this. But definitely, the Konsulta program will push through,” Baleña said.

The PhilHealth board will discuss the adjustments in a meeting on Wednesday.

Marcos ordered the implementation of the increase in premium rate hike as Filipinos grapple with the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PhilHealth and the Department of Health earlier said the premium contributions were supposed to finance the expansion of benefits in accordance with the Universal Health Care law.

The government also suspended the increases in premium contributions in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHILIPPINE HEALTH INSURANCE CORPORATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angara wants Lunar New Year declared special holiday

Angara wants Lunar New Year declared special holiday

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Sen. Sonny Angara is pushing for a measure seeking to declare the Lunar New Year a special non-working holiday in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Martial Law detainee reports receiving death threat

Martial Law detainee reports receiving death threat

6 hours ago
Martial Law survivor Bonifacio Ilagan said that he got a call last Monday from a man who introduced himself as part of a unit...
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far about the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant

What we know so far about the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant

1 day ago
Here’s what we know and don’t know about the new COVID-19 subvariant.
Headlines
fbtw
SC denies Genuino&rsquo;s bid to dismiss graft charges

SC denies Genuino’s bid to dismiss graft charges

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Former Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. chairman Efraim Genuino has lost his plea to dismiss the 18 counts of graft and...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DOTr chief Tugade might be called to Senate probe into air traffic mess

Ex-DOTr chief Tugade might be called to Senate probe into air traffic mess

1 day ago
Sen. Jinggoy Estrada’s suggestion to invite former Secretary Arthur Tugade to the probe came after a Bilyonaryo report...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec dismisses over 1,000 overspending cases from 2010, 2013 elections

Comelec dismisses over 1,000 overspending cases from 2010, 2013 elections

1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections has dismissed over 1,000 overspending cases from the 2010 and 2013 national and local elections...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB: Fewer buses plying EDSA Carousel

LTFRB: Fewer buses plying EDSA Carousel

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has trimmed down the number of buses plying the EDSA Carousel as...
Headlines
fbtw
Lower tariffs on agri products extended

Lower tariffs on agri products extended

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has extended the lower tariffs on swine meat, rice, corn and coal to increase their supply and to keep their...
Headlines
fbtw
Workers laud PhilHealth premium hike suspension

Workers laud PhilHealth premium hike suspension

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Organized labor yesterday welcomed the suspension of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. Inc. premium hike.
Headlines
fbtw
200,000 voters apply for voter registration

200,000 voters apply for voter registration

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
Nearly 200,000 voters have applied for registration for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this October as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with