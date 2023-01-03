^

DOH tallies 42% more firecracker injuries than in 2021 holidays

Philstar.com
January 3, 2023 | 3:56pm
DOH tallies 42% more firecracker injuries than in 2021 holidays
Fireworks light up the sky over Rizal Park in Manila to celebrate during New Year celebrations on January 1, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 51 additional firecracker-related injuries, bringing the total number of cases to 262.

The figure was 42% higher than the injuries recorded from December 21 to January 3, 2021. The count, however, was 15% lower than the five-year average of 308 cases.

According to the DOH, 75 of the cases sustained eye injuries, while 16 cases had blast or burn injuries that resulted in amputation.

Eighty percent of the injured individuals were male. Fifty-six percent of the cases occurred in the streets, while 41% happened at home.

Nearly half of the cases were recorded in Metro Manila (127). It was followed by Western Visayas (31), Ilocos region (23), and Central Luzon (22).

The top causes of injuries were kwitis, boga, 5-Star, unknown firecrackers, and fountain.

Stray bullet

Citing the Philippine National Police, the DOH said a 64-year-old woman from the City of Manila was hit by a stray bullet on January 1.

The woman was brought to the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital for assessment and medical management. 

No deaths and incidents of firework ingestion were reported. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

