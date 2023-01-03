^

Headlines

‘Relief transport to calamity-hit areas unaffected by NAIA glitch’

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
January 3, 2023 | 12:00am
â€˜Relief transport to calamity-hit areas unaffected by NAIA glitchâ€™
Passengers crowd the departure lobby while others set up camp inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday midnight, Jan. 2, 2023 as the influx of passengers still builds up despite announcements made by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista that the airport is back to normal operations around 5:50 PM on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Nu-merous flights were canceled earlier due to a technical glitch and the power outage at the Air Traffic Management Center of the NAIA.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) yesterday assured the public that technical issues that caused flight-related problems last Sunday have not affected the transport of relief items and other important cargo to calamity-hit areas of the Visayas and Mindanao, where the number of fatalities has increased to 51.

“The relief operations of OCD in areas affected by the shear line (rainfall) were not disrupted as the relief items were transported via land transportation from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and other private partners, and via sea assets of the Philippine Navy,” a statement issued by the OCD read.

The OCD, the mother agency of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), said the last air mission for the ongoing relief efforts for shear line affected communities was last Dec. 30 utilizing a Philippine Air Force (PAF) transport aircraft.

Because the transport of relief goods is not done through commercial flights, the OCD said help for those affected by heavy rains and flooding during the Christmas weekend would continue.

“The last air mission in connection with the transport of assistance to the affected areas was on Dec. 30, 2022 via a C-295. As of reporting time, we have no pending or scheduled air transport mission with the PAF,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC said the number of deaths, mostly by drowning, in the Visayas and Mindanao provinces affected by the shear line rainfall has increased from 49 to 51.

As of yesterday, 19 persons remain missing in various areas, including fishermen in Bicol, the Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and other regions.

Some 2,811 families or 8,666 persons are still being provided temporary shelter and help at 78 different evacuation centers, according to the NDRRMC.

School repair

In a related development, the shear line-induced rains and floods had caused damage to public schools that need an estimated P363.5 million to repair and rehabilitate, according to the Department of Education (DepEd).

DepEd spokesman Michael Poa said they have tallied a total of 36 public schools that sustained damage from the flooding.

A majority of the adversely affected schools were in Northern Mindanao with 25, Caraga (10) and Zamboanga peninsula (one).

Poa said a number of schools have served as temporary evacuation centers.

He added that as of yesterday, the number of schools had grown, especially in Caraga, while in some areas, decampment had already been done.

“The figures are continuously changing due to decampment on one hand, while in other places there have been additions,” Poa told education reporters in a Viber group message. – Rainier Allan Ronda

NAIA

OCD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MIAA: Airline ops may take up to 72 hours to normalize after airspace outage

MIAA: Airline ops may take up to 72 hours to normalize after airspace outage

By Xave Gregorio | 12 hours ago
It may take up to 72 hours for airline operations to normalize following a supposed power outage at Manila’s Air Traffic...
Headlines
fbtw
No flights in Philippine airspace as 'technical issues' hit air traffic system

No flights in Philippine airspace as 'technical issues' hit air traffic system

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said they are now working on addressing the issue for the safety of passengers...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Canceled flights for January 2 due to NAIA air traffic outage

LIST: Canceled flights for January 2 due to NAIA air traffic outage

14 hours ago
As of 9:30 a.m., these flights have been called off, according to advisories from the Department of Transportation.
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel to look into Philippines' airspace outage

Senate panel to look into Philippines' airspace outage

12 hours ago
Sen. Grace Poe is pushing for a legislative inquiry into the supposed power outage that took the Philippine airspace offline...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH tallies 74 new fireworks-related injuries

DOH tallies 74 new fireworks-related injuries

10 hours ago
The Department of Health said Monday it tallied 74 new fireworks-related injuries after New Year festivities.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fuel price hike: P2.90 for gas, P2.10 for diesel

Fuel price hike: P2.90 for gas, P2.10 for diesel

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Oil firms are implementing a hefty price hike in pump prices today.
Headlines
fbtw
Fireworks-related injuries reach 211

Fireworks-related injuries reach 211

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Over 200 fireworks-related injury cases in the country have been reported by the Department of Health.?
Headlines
fbtw
SC to decide on public interest cases this year

SC to decide on public interest cases this year

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
After deferring ruling on cases of public interest last year, the Supreme Court is expected to decide on at least two of them...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine records 464 COVID-19 cases on New Year&rsquo;s Day

Philippine records 464 COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The country has recorded 464 new COVID-19 infections on New Year’s Day, the Department of Health said.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to ramp up digitalization of government

Marcos to ramp up digitalization of government

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
The Marcos administration will ramp up measures this year to digitalize the government to ensure efficient and fast delivery...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with