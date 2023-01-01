News from home: Bringing trafficking victims home, New Yearâ€™s Day airport glitch

News from home: Bringing trafficking victims home, New Year’s Day airport glitch

MANILA, Philippines — From government agencies seeking to bring back 100 human trafficking victims to issues with airport traffic systems that led to thousands of passengers affected on New Year’s Day, here are some headlines from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based abroad.

Overseas Filipinos

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is scheduled to go on a state visit to China this week, from January 3 to 5. Due to the local COVID-19 situation there, however, the chief executive will not have a meeting with the Filipino community.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is working on repatriating close to 100 Filipinos who fell victim to illegal trafficking schemes by Chinese operators in Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar. Others do not want to come home, which a DFA official said could be because they are treated better than those rescued or out of fear.

The Philippines is intensifying its border control and COVID-19 monitoring for individuals traveling from China.

Work and the economy

The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a criminal complaint against SunCash Lending Investors Corp., UCash Lending Investors Corp., Suncredit.ph Finance Corp., and ECredit Finance, Inc. for illegally operating online lending platforms. The four platforms were also accused of engaging in "abusive, unethical, and unfair" debt collection practices.

The controversial Maharlika Investment Fund, which is supposed to be the country’s sovereign wealth fund, is among the Senate’s legislative priorities for 2023. The House of Representatives promptly passed the bill, which Marcos Jr. supports, despite public uproar and concern about whether the Philippines can afford it.

Marcos Jr. has formally ordered the suspension of e-sabong operations, but the recent executive order does not affect traditional cockfights authorized under existing laws. There are still 34 e-sabungeros or cockfight players missing.

The Philippine economy has entered the year still reeling from the pandemic, with the inflation print expected to peak in December. Economists said Marcos Jr.’s administration could have implemented more policy reforms to help avoid scenarios of Filipinos bearing the brunt of the economic crisis.

Politics and the nation

You can view last week’s rundown here or sign up for the newsletter here.