Marcos calls for 'Bayanihan' spirit as Filipinos face new year

Philstar.com
January 1, 2023 | 11:47am
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. delivered a message after he arrived at Villamor Airbase in Manila on December 15, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — In his first New Year’s message as chief executive, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. called on the Filipino people to unite behind the "Bayanihan" spirit in efforts surrounding nation building. 

Bayanihan refers to communal work and mutual support and Marcos Jr. on New Year’s day hoped Filipinos would be inspired and motivated by their love of the country and of each other.

"The innate Bayanihan spirit in all of us is what will keep us going amidst all adversities that will continue to test our fortitude as a nation, Marcos Jr. said.

"Together, let us move full-steam ahead towards our goal of giving a better life to every Filipino family. I am confident that, by coming together, we can withstand and overcome all challenges and bring our nation to greater heights."

