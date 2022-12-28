^

MRT-3, LRT-2 to offer free rides during rush hours on Rizal Day

Philstar.com
December 28, 2022 | 7:19pm
MRT-3, LRT-2 to offer free rides during rush hours on Rizal Day
This file photo by the STAR shows the Metro Rail Transit Line 3.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation on Wednesday said the MRT-3 will be offering free rides during rush hours on December 30 in commemoration of Rizal Day, while LRT-2 passengers may also avail of free rides on Friday.

Passengers on the MRT-3 and LRT-2 may ride the trains for free from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m on December 30, the anniversary of the execution of one of the Philippines’ national heroes, Jose Rizal. 

The Light Rail Transit Authority reminded the public that the first trains will leave its Recto and Antipolo stations at 5 p.m., while the last trips will leave at 9:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the respective stations. 

Passengers are reminded to still adhere to COVID-19 protocols. This means wearing of face masks will still be required, while the public is reminded to minimize talking while on board the trains. Eating and drinking are also not allowed. 

According to previous statements, both train lines will operate shorter hours on New Year's Eve, December 31. The last trains from both ends of the MRT-3 line will leave earlier than usual, with the last North Avenue trip scheduled to leave at 7:48 p.m. and the last Taft Avenue train to leave at 8:26 p.m.

Meanwhile, the LRTA previously said the LRT-2 will operate its last train departing from Antipolo station at 7 p.m., while the last train at the Recto station will leave at 7:30 p.m. 

