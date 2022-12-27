DFA trains economic officers, honorary consuls for economic recovery plan

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs provided economic officers and honorary consuls a four-day economic retooling training course to aid the country’s post-pandemic recovery plans.

The Office of International Economic Relations organized the training held from December 13 to 16 in Manila and in Pampanga. Participants – 72 of which are economic officers, 15 honorary consuls, and seven home officials – were given lectures on economic intelligence, marketing, and promotion, on top of site visits to government and private sector facilities.

“The attainment of economic security is an inseparable part of our mandate in the DFA and therefore, we are duty-bound to continue sharpening our skills and improving our toolkits, especially in these challenges times,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said in his speech.

He further highlighted that it is also the DFA’s role to assist the government in its economic recovery efforts.

Honorary consuls are appointed in areas where the Philippines does not have an embassy or a consulate. Most honorary consuls are private Philippine citizens who are able and have the capacity to perform consular tasks if needed, which means that they are not given fixed salaries or allowances that usually come with foreign service appointments for public officials.

The Department of Trade and Industry’s Foreign Trade Services Corps and the International Trade Center also gave participants key information on trade policy issues and trade facilitation. Meanwhile, private food and manufacturing firms shared insights on how the officials can help the local industry, especially in foreign trade and investments.