News from home: Setting tourist targets, COVID-19 case projections

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
December 25, 2022 | 4:02pm
After more than two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, thousands of students witness the ceremonial lighting of the campus-wide Christmas decorations of the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on Friday. The ceremonial lighting is part of their UST Paskuhan 2022 event to usher in the yuletide season.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — From the country’s increased tourist targets for 2023 to issues surrounding gratuity pay given to government employees, these are among our headlines from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based abroad.

Overseas Filipinos

  • The Department of Tourism is setting a 4.8-million international visitors target for 2023 after international tourist visit this year stood at 2.464 million, exceeding the expected 1.7 million.
  • A poll showed that Filipinos were split on whether their Christmas celebrations this year will be more prosperous. Only 6%, however, said this year’s holiday festivities will be “poorer” than last year’s. 
    Meanwhile, a separate poll showed Filipinos are expected to be happier this year as in-person holiday celebrations return.

Work and the economy

Politics and the nation

  • The country is projected to log at least 4,000 COVID-19 infections daily by mid-January amid the continued easing mobility restrictions in the country. Local governments are urged to boost their campaign for booster shots. 
  • The DOH is still encouraging nearly 600,000 or almost half of the country’s healthcare workers to get their second booster shots. Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, however, said evidence showed that the first booster shot would also protect an individual from severe and critical COVID-19 infection.
  • The Philippines is backing the creation of a biodiversity fund at this year’s COP15 summit held in Montreal to help protect the planet’s biodiversity. 
  • 17-year-old Alex Eala has clinched a spot to the 2023 Australian Open. It will be Eala’s first women’s Grand Slam stint.
  • The Philippines is verifying a report that detailed China’s construction activities over Spratly Islands. Analysts have urged Marcos Jr. to address the issue during his meeting with President Xi Jinping in China when he visits next month. Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines has been ordered to increase their presence in the West Philippine Sea in light of the reports. 

