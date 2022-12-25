Shear line brings rain in Visayas, Mindanao, Palawan areas
MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said parts of Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan islands will still be affected by light rain caused by a shearline, which forms when cold and hot air collide and creating thicker clouds.
According to Sunday morning’s weather forecast, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Aurora, Quezon and the Bicol region may be affected by light to moderate rains.
Meanwhile, scattered rains and thunderstorms over Palawan are expected.
Authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport has announced the cancellation of the following flights operating under Cebgo:
- DG 6841/6842 Manila-Siargao-Manila
- DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila
- DG 6169 Manila-Masbate
- DG 6181 Masbate-Manila
- DG 6881/6882 Manila-Surigao-Manila
The flights were cancelled due to the bad weather. — Kaycee Valmonte
