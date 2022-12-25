^

Headlines

Shear line brings rain in Visayas, Mindanao, Palawan areas

Philstar.com
December 25, 2022 | 11:31am
Shear line brings rain in Visayas, Mindanao, Palawan areas
Commuters are seen seeking temporary cover from the rain at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on July 30, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said parts of Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan islands will still be affected by light rain caused by a shearline, which forms when cold and hot air collide and creating thicker clouds.

According to Sunday morning’s weather forecast, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Aurora, Quezon and the Bicol region may be affected by light to moderate rains.

Meanwhile, scattered rains and thunderstorms over Palawan are expected.

Authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport has announced the cancellation of the following flights operating under Cebgo: 

  • DG 6841/6842 Manila-Siargao-Manila
  • DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila
  • DG 6169 Manila-Masbate
  • DG 6181 Masbate-Manila
  • DG 6881/6882 Manila-Surigao-Manila

The flights were cancelled due to the bad weather. — Kaycee Valmonte

PAGASA

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

1 day ago
Another millionaire was made two days before Christmas day after a single person bagged the P114.32 million jackpot prize...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects 4 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7

Philippines detects 4 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In a statement, the DOH said cases of the BF.7 subvariant are being reported under BA.5.
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag backs COA audit amid corruption allegations &ndash; lawyer

Bantag backs COA audit amid corruption allegations – lawyer

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
The lawyer of suspended Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag yesterday said that his client is “open”...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag charged entrance fee for Bilibid visitors &ndash; Catapang

Bantag charged entrance fee for Bilibid visitors – Catapang

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Even relatives of inmates at the New Bilibid Prison were not spared from the corruption that pervaded at the NBP during the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. foreign visits yield $23.6 billion investment pledges

Marcos Jr. foreign visits yield $23.6 billion investment pledges

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
President Marcos’ overseas trips this year have generated a total of $23.6 billion in investment pledges as the administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

‘Give Filipinos better access to quality healthcare’

13 hours ago
In line with his commitment to help establish more public health facilities especially for the poor, Sen. Bong Go personally attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Nabunturan Super Health Center in Davao de...
Headlines
fbtw
Epic winter storm wallops US; 1 million without power

Epic winter storm wallops US; 1 million without power

13 hours ago
More than a million US power customers were in the dark Friday as a “bomb cyclone” winter storm walloped the country,...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR hopes gov't 'takes to heart' Christmas spirit, prioritize rights in 2023

CHR hopes gov't 'takes to heart' Christmas spirit, prioritize rights in 2023

By James Relativo | 21 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) encourages the government, and the Filipino people in general, to reflect on the true...
Headlines
fbtw
Baguio shivers at 12.4&deg;C, the coldest in current Amihan season

Baguio shivers at 12.4°C, the coldest in current Amihan season

1 day ago
Thermometer readings further drop in the "City of Pines" a day before Christmas, marking the coldest weather in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines jails Spanish man on small arms charges

Philippines jails Spanish man on small arms charges

1 day ago
The Philippines has jailed a Spanish man after he was convicted for weapons possession, nearly five years after...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with