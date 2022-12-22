Suspended BuCor chief Bantag denies stabbing, abuse of inmates

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag denied through his lawyer claims that he stabbed and abused inmates during his time as prisons chief.

Bantag’s lawyer, Rocky Balisong, told CNN Philippines’ “The Source” on Thursday that “not one PDL (person deprived of liberty)” was hurt by the suspended prisons chief.

Two New Bilibid Prison inmates had claimed that a drunken and furious Bantag stabbed them in February over a jailbreak that happened the month prior.

“He does not remember anything about stabbing these inmates,” Balisong said. “It’s just funny because if this were true, how can the claim that he uses these inmates stand if he stabs them?”

“In short, he is denying any participation in the stabbing of these inmates.”

Besides a blanket denial, Balisong did not give any further details on Bantag’s defense against these new allegations against him as they await formal complaints to be filed.

Balisong said they expect more allegations of wrongdoing to be hurled at Bantag, whom he said “just laughs it off since these claims appear to have been invented.”

The stabbing of two inmates is just the latest in a string of controversies Bantag faces, which began cropping up after he was accused by investigators as one of two masterminds behind the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid and Bilibid inmate Jun Villamor.

BuCor officer-in-charge Gregorio Catapang told CNN Philippines’ “The Source” on Tuesday that he plans to file plunder raps against Bantag over the allegedly questionable release of funds for the construction of the agency’s facilities.

This is on top of other complaints being mulled against Bantag over the excavation discovered inside Bilibid, which he initially said was for a diving pool but later on was claimed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to be a dig in search for Yamashita’s Treasure. — Xave Gregorio