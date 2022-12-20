^

Headlines

Tulfo seeks free legal education in exchange for two-year gov’t service

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
December 20, 2022 | 4:53pm
Tulfo seeks free legal education in exchange for two-year govâ€™t service
This undated photo shows Malcolm Hall, the main building of the UP College of Law at UP Diliman
UP College of Law website

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Raffy Tulfo has filed a bill that seeks to make attending law school in state universities and colleges free, but those who graduate and eventually become lawyers must work in government for two years.

“One of the reasons for lack of access to justice in the Philippines is the shortage of practicing lawyers,” Tulfo said in his explanatory note for Senate Bill No. 1610. “This measure seeks to ensure that law students will have access to legal education in the SUCs and at the same time increase the workforce of the legal profession.”

Filipino students taking up the Juris Doctor program in state universities and colleges will be qualified for free legal education should the bill pass into law in its current form.

Law students must carry a full load of subjects every semester and must finish the entire program within the time frame prescribed by the SUC where they are enrolled in and must take the Bar Examination within a year of graduating.

Aside from tuition fees, Tulfo’s bill also seeks to waive Bar Exams and licensure fees and other school fees like books, student registration fees and library fees.

The proposed law also mandates SUCs to create a mechanism which will ensure that “students with the financial capacity to pay for their education” need not apply.

Also disqualified from enjoying the benefits of the proposal for free tuition in law schools are students who have already obtained a Bachelor of Laws or a Juris Doctor degree, those who fail to comply with admission and retention policies of SUCs and those who fail to complete the Juris Doctor degree within the prescribed period.

Those who do become lawyers after graduating from the free legal education program must work in government for two years within four years after obtaining their license either in the Public Attorney’s Office or “any government agency lacking lawyers” as determined by the Legal Education Board.

Those who fail to comply with the mandatory return service will be required to reimburse the government the full cost of scholarship, including other benefits and expenses.

“The requirement to render return service in the public sector shall pave the way for a sustainable human resource deployment in the public sector that is critical for the nation’s justice system,” Tulfo said.

LAW SCHOOLS

RAFFY TULFO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos vetoes three items in 2023 budget

Marcos vetoes three items in 2023 budget

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has rejected three items in the P5.268-trillion national budget for next year, describing them as “inappropriate...
Headlines
fbtw

PNP eyes 5 possible replacements for Joma

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is looking at three to five persons within the Communist Party of the Philippines as candidates to replace the late CPP founder Jose Ma. Sison.
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo seeks free legal education in exchange for two-year gov&rsquo;t service

Tulfo seeks free legal education in exchange for two-year gov’t service

By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo has filed a bill that seeks to make attending law school in state universities and colleges free, but those...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator urges sexuality education to sustain drop in teenage pregnancies

Senator urges sexuality education to sustain drop in teenage pregnancies

8 hours ago
"Although we see a decrease in the number of early pregnancies, we still need to assess how we educate our young women to...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Low voter registration so far at 150,817

Comelec: Low voter registration so far at 150,817

1 day ago
There are only 150,817 applicants who signed up for voter registration via local Comelec offices while only 611 applicants...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sugar workers: Subsidies a sweeter solution than importing during harvest season

Sugar workers: Subsidies a sweeter solution than importing during harvest season

2 hours ago
National Federation of Sugar Workers secretary general John Milton Lozande said the government should subsidize fertilizer...
Headlines
fbtw
Armed Forces ordered to increase presence in West Philippine Sea

Armed Forces ordered to increase presence in West Philippine Sea

2 hours ago
The Department of National Defense gave the marching orders on Thursday following Bloomberg’s report earlier this week...
Headlines
fbtw
US 'largest humanitarian donor' in Philippines with $29M in typhoon aid

US 'largest humanitarian donor' in Philippines with $29M in typhoon aid

5 hours ago
According to the US Embassy in the Philippines, typhoon aid from Washington has reached $29 million or P1.6 billion.&nbs...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA to bring rains over Bicol, Visayas, CARAGA

LPA to bring rains over Bicol, Visayas, CARAGA

7 hours ago
Residents of Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and CARAGA will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers...
Headlines
fbtw
Suspended BuCor chief Bantag denies stabbing, abuse of inmates

Suspended BuCor chief Bantag denies stabbing, abuse of inmates

7 hours ago
Suspended Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag denied through his lawyer claims that he stabbed and abused...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with