Almost 2.4 million foreign tourists since February â€“ DOT

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
December 17, 2022 | 10:30am
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has welcomed almost 2.4 million foreign tourists since the country reopened its borders to international travel in February, data from the Department of Tourism (DOT) showed.

As of Dec. 15, the tally recorded 2,397,919 foreign arrivals with majority of them coming from the United States (447,278), South Korea (374,097), Australia (118,228), Canada (109,041) and the United Kingdom (90,196).

The number exceeded DOT’s 2022 target of only 1.7 million tourists, which was achieved in October.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco attributed the increase in the country’s tourist arrivals this year to the relaxation of travel restrictions like mandatory COVID-19 testing, wearing of face mask and quarantine period that were imposed by the government to control the spread of the virus.

Easing the travel requirements, according to Frasco’s statement, also gave the country higher tourism-related revenue – estimated to be at P130 billion as of last month.

Relaxing pandemic-related travel rules also pushed the DOT, in partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the private sector, to introduce its Bisita Be My Guest (BBMG) program last Thursday.

The program aims to promote the country’s tourism industry by encouraging overseas Filipino workers and Pinoys living abroad to fly back to the Philippines and bring potential tourists, especially foreigners, along with them.

According to the DOT, the program offers a raffle promo, BBMG passport and a privilege card, which participants can use to avail of discounts, special rates and packages.

Frasco said the program is one of the ways a Filipino can show love for the country by inviting their foreign friends to visit the Philippines and allowing them to experience world-class Filipino hospitality.

