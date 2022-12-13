^

Headlines

NCRPO confiscates P39.6-M in drugs after 'one time, big time' stings

Philstar.com
December 13, 2022 | 3:43pm
NCRPO confiscates P39.6-M in drugs after 'one time, big time' stings
Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Drugs Enforcement Unit seized illegal drugs worth of P173.4 million during a buy-bust operation along Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City on August 24, 2022.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — A fifth of barangays in the Philippines are still listed by the government as being "drug-affected," the Department of the Interior and Local Government disclosed Tuesday. 

This comes after districts of the National Capital Region Police Office confiscated P39.6-million worth of illegal drugs and arrested 516 suspects from December 5 to 9.

In a press conference at the rollout of the BIDA Program at the NCRPO headquarters in Taguig, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said 8,977 or 21.35% barangays are still drug affected in the country with 329 being classified as seriously affected; 6,623 as moderately affected and 2,635 as slightly affected.

This, while a total of 26,544 or 63.13% of all the barangays in the country are drug-cleared; 5,987 or 14.24% are drug-free and 538 or 1.28% are drug-unaffected.

He said that in the 1,710 barangays of Metro Manila, 950 are still drug-affected while 754 are drug-cleared, five are drug-free and one is drug unaffected.

Earlier, Abalos said that while the government was shifting to a more health and rehabilitation-focused anti-drug campaign, the Philippine National Police's anti-narcotics operations would continue. 

In November, the PNP admitted that anti-drug operations have also led to the deaths of 46 drug suspects, though Dahas PH — a running count of reported drug-related killings by the Third World Studies Center at the University of the Philippines — says the death toll is closer to 127.

New York-based rights watchdog Human Rights Watch then hit the PNP for what it said was its underreporting of deaths in the Marcos administration's anti-drug campaign. 

Confiscations

Abalos said that the NCRPO presented their “one-time big-time” illegal drugs haul confiscating 5,790.35 grams of shabu and 2,074.32 grams of marijuana following 300 anti-drug operations.

“This is a huge victory in our noble cause to rid our country of illegal drugs and its repercussion in our society. The hard work of PNP-NCRPO...is a testament to what we can do if we commit ourselves to our vision,” he said. "There is still more to be accomplished."

According to PNP-NCRPO data, the police districts were able to confiscate the P39.6 million, including:

  • Southern Police District with P28.16-million from 4,129. grams of shabu, 306.5 grams of marijuana, and four grams of cocaine
  • Northern Police District with P6.2-million from 911.6 grams of shabu and 762.8 grams of marijuana. 
  • Western Police District with P2.45-million from 353.9 grams of shabu and 380 grams of marijuana;
  • Eastern Police District with P1.53-million from 224.7 grams of shabu and 35 grams of marijuana;
  • Quezon Police District with P1.2-million from 171.1 grams of shabu and 306.5 grams of marijuana.

Abalos said that from December 5-9, PNP-NCRPO arrested 516 illegal drug suspects, 18 of which were high-value targets; 384 street-level individuals; and 114 not listed in the drugs watch list.

The Department of Health received 4,400 persons who used drugs in Metro Manila after the latter voluntarily surrendered to undergo recovery wellness and drug rehabilitation program through the cooperation of the local government units. — Franco Luna

NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION POLICE OFFICE

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NTC: Register SIM ahead of deadline to avoid losing mobile number

NTC: Register SIM ahead of deadline to avoid losing mobile number

6 hours ago
"They're waiting for the deadline before registering. That's why we're asking the public to register when it opens on December 27....
Headlines
fbtw
Court convicts Baguio journalist Frank Cimatu of cyber libel

Court convicts Baguio journalist Frank Cimatu of cyber libel

5 hours ago
Baguio-based journalist Frank Cimatu is at least the third Rappler journalist convicted of cyber libel, following Nobel laureate...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023
play

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

November 16, 2022 - 12:23pm
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
NTC releases IRR of SIM card registration law

NTC releases IRR of SIM card registration law

1 day ago
The National Telecommunications Commission on Monday released the implementing rules and regulations of the SIM Card Registration...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri: Removing SSS, GSIS from Maharlika seed money &lsquo;step in right direction&rsquo;

Zubiri: Removing SSS, GSIS from Maharlika seed money ‘step in right direction’

23 hours ago
Speaking to reporters, Zubiri said he relayed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. two weeks ago that the proposal to include...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
To defend press freedom, Hontiveros seeks decriminalization of libel

To defend press freedom, Hontiveros seeks decriminalization of libel

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros has filed a bill seeking the decriminalization of libel as she argued that the country’s libel...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr's Bautista gets CA panel approval

DOTr's Bautista gets CA panel approval

By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Here's a fellow that doesn't need to go through the learning curve...We need him to focus on his job," Zubiri said as he...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 200 groups adopt plan to promote evidence-based health program for drug users

Over 200 groups adopt plan to promote evidence-based health program for drug users

4 hours ago
“By spending our time to learn and share, we are making a sound investment and bridging pathways to ensure that friends,...
Headlines
fbtw
Still no major progress toward 'peace pact with nature' at COP15

Still no major progress toward 'peace pact with nature' at COP15

5 hours ago
Half way into the COP15 biodiversity talks, there has been no major progress either on increased funding for conservation...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP vows West Philippine Sea patrols amid China boat swarm

AFP vows West Philippine Sea patrols amid China boat swarm

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday reassured the public that it is continuously patrolling the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with