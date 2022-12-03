Marcos to new Philippines envoys: Look for partnerships, investors

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. delivered his speech at Villamor Air Base on November 14, 2022 after attending the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit and related summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. STAR/ KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino ambassadors should look for opportunities for business and partnerships for the Philippines apart from maintaining good relations with other nations as the country “navigates out of this pandemic economy,” President Marcos said.

During a courtesy call by newly appointed envoys at Malacañang on Thursday, Marcos told them that, as the country’s representatives, they should serve as instruments in helping the Philippine economy grow and pursuing opportunities to woo more investors.

“I think it is important (that) we now look and be very, very conscientious about finding opportunities… that might be good for the Philippines. So, it is a different kind of mission. You no longer are concerned solely with the diplomatic contact and the diplomatic exchanges. We are no longer limited by distance, by geographical and physical positioning,” the Chief Executive said.

“That’s why I think that probably is the newest feature of an envoy’s duties as I see (it)… It is a new world out there, we must adjust,” he added.

Marcos likewise cited the role of the envoys in mediating with the private sector in terms of investment tie-up with foreign investors.

The Office of the President, in a Twitter post, said Marcos, while reiterating his commitment to uphold the country’s independent foreign policy, also called on the appointed ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary to “protect the Philippines’ interests while maintaining good relations in the foreign countries where they will be posted.”

“The President reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the nation’s independent foreign policy and assured the diplomats of his administration’s unwavering support as he sent them off to their respective countries of assignment,” the tweet reads in part.

The ambassadors who met with Marcos were Grace Tolentino Cruz-Fabella (Argentina), Jaime Victor Badillo Leda (Belgium), Joseph Gerard Bacani Angeles (Brazil), Eduardo Martin Ramos Meñez (Czech Republic), Gina Alagon Jamoralin (Indonesia), Pedro Ramirez Laylo Jr. (Israel), Nathaniel Garcia Imperial (Italy), Mylene De Joya Garcia-Albano (Japan), Wilfredo Cunanan Santos (Jordan), Lilybeth Rodriguez Deapera (Mexico), Lilibeth Velasco Pono (Qatar), Medardo Antonio Gonzales Macaraig (Singapore) and Alfonso Ferdinand Agbayani Ver (United Arab Emirates).

The President urged the ambassadors to look for ideas and partnerships with other countries offering assistance on climate change and other things that can be beneficial to the Philippines.

“And whether or not they are allies, whether or not they are friendly, nonetheless, it is very important that we continue to communicate, that we continue to engage, that we continue to have a way to explain what the Philippines is trying to do, how the Philippines sees its role in the community of nations,” he said.

“It is important that we have partners as we try to navigate out of this pandemic economy, out of the crisis that we have had to attend to and deal with as an effect of the Ukraine conflict,” the President stressed.

Marcos has repeatedly promoted the Philippines as an investment destination in the region before the international community, calling the country as Asia’s “fastest rising economic star.” – Alexis Romero